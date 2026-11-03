MCU to Recast Channing Tatum’s Gambit in the X-Men Reboot & Make A Rogue Romance Age-Appropriate, According to Report

Channing Tatum may have finally gotten his wish to play Gambit, but it looks like another actor will get to steal Rogue’s heart in the MCU’s X-Men reboot. A new casting report is indicating that Marvel Studios is looking for a younger actor to play the Cajun mutant opposite Inde Navarrette’s Rogue. That could finally give fans the live-action romance between Rogue and Remy LeBeau that the Fox films never delivered.

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According to industry insider Caleb Williams on X, Gambit could have a small role in the upcoming film, with casting reportedly underway since September. Williams warned that he wasn’t entirely sure the character would appear. If the report is true, Marvel will be casting its third live-action Gambit after Taylor Kitsch in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Tatum in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Tatum spent years trying to get his stand-alone Gambit movie made before Disney’s acquisition of Fox finally killed the project. He got to live out his dream thanks to a surprise appearance in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine, which Tatum later called the “biggest gift of my life.” He’ll be back for Avengers: Doomsday with Fox’s original X-Men cast, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden.

Small Tidbit…theres a possibility Gambit has a small role in #XMen and they have been casting for it since September when I first heard the possibility. Not 100% sure though.



So no Channing Tatum with Inde Naverette but more age appropriate pic.twitter.com/WzyPHEYWdP — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) November 3, 2026

A New Gambit Could Finally Give Rogue Her Comic Book Romance

Rogue and Gambit are one of the most beloved couples in X-Men history, but their relationship has never crossed over to live action. Anna Paquin’s Rogue was dating Bobby Drake, played by Shawn Ashmore, in the previous Fox movies. Meanwhile, Taylor Kitsch’s Gambit appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine without ever meeting her. The relationship was the foundation of X-Men: The Animated Series, and it carried over into X-Men ’97. Their on-again, off-again romance eventually led to marriage in the comics. It’s been a long time coming for fans who grew up watching the animated series to see Rogue and Gambit together on the big screen.

Navarrette, 25, joins a younger cast of X-Men that includes Sadie Sink, 25, as Jean Grey, Kit Connor, 22, as Cyclops, and Maya Boyd, 23, as Storm. By bringing in a Gambit closer to her age, Marvel can build their relationship over a number of films instead of trying to cram decades of romantic history into one outing. Gambit also has a connection to the reboot’s confirmed villain, Mister Sinister, who will be played by Adam Driver. In the comics, Gambit worked for Sinister and helped in the creation of the Marauders who killed the underground mutant community called the Morlocks in the Mutant Massacre storyline. And with Maya Boyd already preparing for her role as Storm, another character with strong ties to the Morlocks, Marvel could be setting up an adaptation of one of the X-Men’s darkest tales.

Marvel’s X-Men reboot arrives in theaters on May 5th, 2028, with Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier behind the camera. Whether Gambit makes the team in the first movie remains uncertain, but the possibility of finally seeing the Southern romance between Rogue and Remy is reason enough to keep a red eye on the casting announcements.