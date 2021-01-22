Tom Holland And Daisy Ridley's Chaos Walking First Look Teaser Released

✖

A first look teaser for Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's new sci-fi film Chaos Walking has been released, and you can check it out below! Fans of Holland's turn in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise, and Ridley's turn in Disney's Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, are eager to see these two geek culture icons share the screen. Chaos Walking (based on the YA series by American-British author Patrick Ness) imagines a dystopian world human have settled on, where all living creatures can hear each other's thoughts in a phenomenon called "Noise." The philosophy is that without a filter between our thoughts, mankind is just "chaos walking."

Since the Chaos Walking first-look teaser doesn't make it clear, there is an added twist to the world of this story: Holland's character, Todd Hewitt is raised in a culture where the boys are made to believe that all the girls have been wiped out. However, Todd finds a place in the woods with the Noise is canceled out - and one day, he discovers that the source of that silence is none other than a girl, named Viola (Ridley). As soon as Todd makes that discovery, it begins to break the strict order of his staunchly religious society, forcing Todd and Viola to go on the run. Before long, the two are sucked into an all-out war for the settlement.

Holland and Ridley will obviously bring some great cute banter as Todd and Viola get to know one another. This brief teaser already shows that Holland will be great playing up the 'awkward guy who never met a girl' angle; and no doubt, Ridley will be a great foil to his zanier energy. On the other hand, Chaos Walking gets pretty serious over the course of three books, as Todd and Viola both have to face serious decisions about their place in the socio-political order of their settlement, New World - decisions that don't always put them on the same side.

Chaos Walking will cover the first book in the series, The Knife of Never Letting Go. Also starring in the film are Mads Mikkelsen as the cruel Mayor of Prentisstown (Todd's home); Cynthia Ervio (Harriet) as Hildy, leader of a peaceful settlement that opposes the mayor; Nick Jonas as the mayor's son, who is a soldier; and David Oyelowo as Aaron, the violent priest sent to hunt down Todd and Viola. The film is by Doug Liman (Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow).

Chaos Walking is set to hit theaters on January 22, 2021.