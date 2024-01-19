Charlie's Angels Star Shoots Down Hopes of Completing Trilogy

Charlie's Angels has had many iterations over the years, starting with the 1970s television series that initially starred Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson. Throughout the show's five-season run, different women stepped in to become part of the show's main trio. Since the series ended, there have also been multiple reboots with different actors as the leads. A fan-favorite version is the 2000 film, Charlie's Angels, which starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu. The trio also got a sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003. Last year, director McG said he would be open to helming a third installment starring Diaz, Barrymore, and Liu. However, Liu recently admitted the idea seems unlikely.

"I honestly don't know how that's going to be feasible," Liu told Variety. "There have been so many iterations, even after the fact...in some ways, it's such a strange thing to think about it. Times have changed so much since then."

She continued, "At that time, when we were doing publicity, they had never before had three women on a magazine cover ... They didn't even know how to do it. It was such a strange thing for women to collaborate and be seen as colleagues and friends. It was such a big moment in time, and now it's shifted. Even when I was doing 'Ally McBeal,' there had never been a lead woman in that way. There was Mary Tyler Moore and things like that, but the focus has changed. I'm not in charge of that, but I always enjoy the time that I have and then I move on. I never really dwell on anything like that. But I really would be shocked if that happened."

McG Addresses Charlie's Angels 3:

"It would take a long discussion with those three wonderful performers who I adore. I was very happy to see Elizabeth Banks take the helm and do what she did, which was fun," the director told EW of the 2019 reboot, adding "there always seems to be chatter" about a Full Throttle follow-up.

"I'm very happy to discuss it with Drew and Cameron and Lucy, but at the same time, I'm very happy to pass the torch," McG added. "I mean, I love the Tim Burton Batman movies, I love the new Batman movies. It's just sort of like there can be a keeper of the flame and you can pass the torch."

He continued, "Who knows? Maybe we've got one left in us that tells a very compelling story if the opportunity presents itself. I love the three of them so much. They put me on the map. They looked out for me when I was a first-time filmmaker. I was very nearly fired off that film on many, many occasions, and Drew stood up for me and I'm forever indebted to her. And obviously, those are three performers where God broke the mold. They don't make 'em like that. I mean, those are three special ones."

Would you like to see another Charlie's Angels starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu? Tell us in the comments!