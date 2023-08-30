McG Open to Charlie's Angels 3 With Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu

Once upon a time, 2000's Charlie's Angels was the first feature film adaptation of the '70s TV series about Charlie Townsend's trio of private investigators. Directed by McG, the action-comedy starred Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as the unseen Charlie's (John Forsythe) newest crime-fighting trio: Angels Natalie Cook (Diaz), Dylan Sanders (Barrymore), and Alex Munday (Liu). The hit film spawned a sequel, 2003's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and a third film was planned but never materialized. 20 years and one reboot later, McG is open to directing Charlie's Angels 3 — or passing the proverbial phone off to another filmmaker.

"It would take a long discussion with those three wonderful performers who I adore. I was very happy to see Elizabeth Banks take the helm and do what she did, which was fun," the director told EW of the 2019 reboot, adding "there always seems to be chatter" about a Full Throttle follow-up.

"I'm very happy to discuss it with Drew and Cameron and Lucy, but at the same time, I'm very happy to pass the torch," McG said. "I mean, I love the Tim Burton Batman movies, I love the new Batman movies. It's just sort of like there can be a keeper of the flame and you can pass the torch."

He continued, "Who knows? Maybe we've got one left in us that tells a very compelling story if the opportunity presents itself. I love the three of them so much. They put me on the map. They looked out for me when I was a first-time filmmaker. I was very nearly fired off that film on many, many occasions, and Drew stood up for me and I'm forever indebted to her. And obviously, those are three performers where God broke the mold. They don't make 'em like that. I mean, those are three special ones."

Barrymore reunited with Diaz and Liu for the first episode of her talk show in 2020, and later expressed interest in reprising her role for a potential Charlie's Angels 3.

That really is building upon something," Barrymore told People earlier this year. "There's so much history there that they don't feel like [the work of] making films. It's like, 'Do you want to spend your life doing that? With those people?' Yes. I would show up. I really would."

Charlie's Angels 2000 and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle are currently streaming on Tubi.