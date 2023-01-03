Charlie's Angels Star Interested in Another Movie Sequel

It's been 20 years since Drew Barrymore starred in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, the sequel to 2000's Charlie's Angels, which she also starred and produced, in but the actor isn't opposed to returning to the iconic franchise if the opportunity arises. In an interview with People (via CBR), Barrymore said come back for a third film because of how much she enjoyed making the first films. A potential reunion is something that Mindy Kaling floated on a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"Those are interesting challenges because they have been established. That really is building upon something," Barrymore said. "There's so much history there that they don't feel like [the work of] making films. It's like, 'Do you want to spend your life doing that? With those people?' Yes. I would show up. I really would."

Barrymore also said that she's also open to other film projects not necessarily related to Charlie's Angels — particularly if it involved Adam Sandler. Barrymore previously starred together in 50 First Dates, Blended, and The Wedding Singer.

"As soon as you talk about Adam Sandler, I'm like, 'Oh, well maybe. Sure,'" Barrymore said.

Barrymore has also previously said she'd like to reboot classic holiday comedy Planes, Trains, & Automobiles with Charlie's Angels co-star Cameron Diaz. The original film is described, "Steve Martin and John Candy star in this hysterical tale of travel gone awry. Neal Page (Martin) is an uptight ad exec trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. When rerouted to Wichita, Neal reluctantly partners with Del Griffith (Candy), an obnoxious yet loveable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure filled with outrageously funny situations and a generous helping of warmth."

While speaking with Adam Sandler on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host admitted, "[Diaz] and I did discuss remaking Planes, Trains & Automobiles, and I was like, 'Well, you know, Adam and I talk about that.'" Rather than a full reimagining, Barrymore admitted she wanted to channel the source material, noting, "I want to play John Candy."

What do you think about Barrymore's comments? Would you like to see another Charlie's Angels film?