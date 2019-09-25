Charlie’s Angels’ Kristen Stewart Reveals the Embarrassing First Meeting With Her Co-Stars

A new take on Charlie’s Angels is set to be released later this fall, which will introduce Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the latest iteration of the iconic group. While the trio are teaming up and kicking a lot of ass onscreen, it sounds like their initial interaction was a little awkward. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart revealed that she felt a lot of pressure going into meeting her co-stars.

“I was super amped and kind of nervous,” Stewart revealed. “I was like ‘I need to love these girls, because I’m a terrible liar.’”

Ultimately, that culminated in some endearing and embarrassing ways, including Stewart peering out of her trailer window to see when her costars would arrive.

“I was really nervous, peaking out my trailer window, and I was like through the blinds being a weirdo,” Stewart added. “And I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to jump in.’”

Once Scott did arrive, Stewart struck up a conversation with her, which somehow culminated in her stroking her co-star’s chin.

“I did this thing that I was really embarrassed about,” Stewart explained. “I thought maybe I lost [Naomi] before I even could make an impression.”

“It was super cute,” Scott reassured. “The thing is, now that I know Kristen it makes perfect sense. She was nervous.”

Charlie’s Angels will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, with a cast that also includes Noah Centineo and Nat Faxon. Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, and Banks will reportedly play multiple different incarnations of Bosley, the loyal assistant of Charlie. The film is described as not entirely a reboot or remake, but a continuation of where the franchise has gone thus far.

“There is a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability,” Stewart explained in a previous interview. “And [the new trio of Angels] work together really, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of Angels — it’s not just three — it’s women across the entire globe [that] are connected and helping each other.”

Charlie’s Angels will be released on November 15th.