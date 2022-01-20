Chicken Run Sequel Title Revealed, First Look Released

Aardman and Netflix have announced that the stop-motion animated sequel to much-loved Chicken Run is called Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and it is coming to Netflix in 2023. It was previously announced that the sequel would be heading to Netflix, but the title is new. A number of voice actors are reprising their roles from the original, but Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi will be voicing Ginger and Rocky, respectively, this time around. Previously, Ginger had been voiced by Julia Sawalha while Rocky was voiced by Mel Gibson. In addition to the title, Netflix also released the first look at Ginger, Rocky, and their new daughter, Molly, voiced by Bella Ramsey.

You can check out the first look at Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget below:

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET, starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi & Bella Ramsey, revisits your favorite chickens Ginger and Rocky plus a whole coop of new friends. Hatching only on Netflix in 2023.

You can check out the logline for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, straight from Netflix, below:

“Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

As noted above, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set to debut on Netflix in 2023. It is directed by Sam Fell for Aardman. The voice cast for the sequel includes Thandiwe Newton as Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky, Bella Ramsey as Molly, Jane Horrocks as Babs, Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Lynn Ferguson as Mac, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, David Bradley as Fowler, Romesh Ranganathan as Nick, Daniel Mays as Fetcher, and Nick Mohammed as Dr. Fry. The movie is executive produced by Peter Lord, Carla Shelley, Karey Kirkpatrick, and Nick Park while Steve Pegram and Leyla Hobart are producers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

