Children of Blood and Bone Movie Reveals First Look, And It’s the Epic Fantasy We’ve Been Waiting For

Paramount Pictures’ upcoming fantasy film, Children of Blood and Bone, is slated to hit theaters on January 15, 2027, and viewers can finally get a sneak peek at the movie with several first look photos. Children of Blood and Bone is based on a young adult fantasy romance novel of the same name, the first in the Legacy of Orïsha series of books written by Tomi Adeyemi. The novel was first released in 2018, and its sequel stories, Children of Virtue and Vengeance and Children of Anguish and Anarchy, were published in 2019 and 2024, respectively.

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It didn’t take long for the books, which are set in a fictional, magical land called Orïsha, to be considered for film adaptations. In fact, at first, Children of Blood and Bone gained interest from Lucasfilm, the production company best known for Star Wars movies and TV shows. However, and lost the rights to the movie. Luckily for fans of the book, Paramount stepped in and began work on the project, which is now well underway, as these brand-new images from the film prove.

The Children of Blood and Bone First Look Images Are Stunning

Earlier today, AMC Theaters’ official X account shared brand-new images from Children of Blood and Bone, making it clear that this movie is going to be visually stunning—something that will no doubt please fans of the novels. From the costuming to the lighting, these first look photos suggest that Paramount is putting in the work to make the film feel just as magical and romantic as the books are. The images also feature several members of the star-studded cast, which currently includes Amandla Stenberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, and others.

Check out first look images for CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE – coming to AMC Theatres 1/15! #ChildrenOfBloodAndBone pic.twitter.com/SD2iue1wow — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) July 16, 2026

While this cast list is full of exciting, incredibly talented actors, there has also seemingly been a bit of bad blood between some members of the cast and the novel’s author. Specifically, Children of Blood and Bone author Adeyemi and leading actor in the movie Stenberg recently gained attention for an apparent schism. Adeyemi, who also co-wrote the script for Paramount, shared, “I have not seen the film, and I will not watch it,” with messages between Adeyemi and Stenberg allegedly showing Adeyemi telling Stenberg never to contact her again or use her name in interviews.

These messages followed on the heels of Stenberg posting a since-deleted TikTok video addressing allegations of colorism with certain Children of Blood and Bone casting choices, in which the actor reportedly said Adeyemi had given Stenberg her blessing for the role. However, the reason for the aforementioned messages and comments remains unknown. Whatever the case may be, it’s devastating for fans of the books that the movie has become associated with controversy. Hopefully, these new images will ameliorate that and get audiences excited for the film’s 2027 release.

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