The Next Big Fantasy Franchise That Disney Lost Gets an Exciting Update

Lucasfilm is primarily known for the fan-favorite Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, but the studio has occasionally produced work outside of those iconic properties. Among those titles are films like Willow, Labyrinth, Howard the Duck, and Red Tails. At one point, Lucasfilm was hoping to add to this list by making an adaptation of the young-adult fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone. Unfortunately, progress on the movie stalled as new Star Wars projects took priority, and Disney eventually lost the rights. Lucasfilm is reportedly shifting away from “new” films unrelated to their signature brands now, but Children of Blood and Bone got new life when Paramount scooped up the rights and scheduled the movie for January 2027.

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Over a year after the Children of Blood and Bone cast was announced, the film has finally received another exciting update. Its official account on X posted a short clip unveiling the movie’s logo. Check it out in the space below:

CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE – only in theatres January 15, 2027. pic.twitter.com/MsfVpLm1O9 — Children of Blood and Bone (@ChildrenofBandB) April 9, 2026

What the Children of Blood and Bone Logo Reveal Could Mean

Admittedly, the logo itself isn’t inherently all that exciting, but the larger implications of what the reveal could mean are. The timing of this post stands out; CinemaCon is set to take place from April 12th-16th. For those who don’t know CinemaCon is an annual event where studios showcase their upcoming projects for exhibitors. Paramount will be in attendance with a panel scheduled for April 16th. On the official CinemaCon site, the only detail provided is that the presentation will showcase the studio’s “upcoming slate.” Specific titles aren’t mentioned.

So, there’s no guarantee that Children of Blood and Bone will be spotlighted during CinemaCon. That said, it’d be reasonable to assume it’ll factor into Paramount’s presentation in some capacity. Unveiling the official logo now feels like a primer for a proper first look, perhaps a trailer that will debut at CinemaCon before being released online. Paramount wants to generate a bit of buzz for the film in the days leading up to the event by sharing this logo and raising awareness. Children of Blood and Bone started filming in February 2025 and wrapped in June of that year, so there should be plenty of footage available to cut together a teaser or sizzle reel.

It would make sense for Paramount to show off Children of Blood and Bone at CinemaCon. With its compelling premise, the film has the potential to launch a new fantasy franchise. The story takes place in the fictional kingdom of Orïsha, home to magic users called divîners. The protagonist, Zélie Adebola, embarks on a journey to with her companions to save the land from King Saran, who discovered a way to turn off the magic. The book, written by Tomi Adeyemi, draws from Nigerian myths and folklore, so the film is bound to have striking visuals, genre thrills, and compelling character drama. CinemaCon is primarily an event to drum up excitement for would-be blockbusters, giving theater owners reason to be optimistic about box office prospects. A fantasy movie such as this is tailor-made for a CinemaCon showcase.

If a first trailer is indeed around the corner, hopefully it connects with viewers. As Paramount starts a new era under fresh leadership, the studio is in a position where it could use a reliable franchise for the next several years. Children of Blood and Bone is the first installment of a series, so there’s more source material to adapt if it’s successful. Granted, mid-January typically isn’t the ideal window for a notable tentpole, but perhaps that will work to Children of Blood and Bone‘s advantage. It won’t be facing much in the way of direct competition, so it can stand out more and possibly be a hit.

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