Disney's Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers Wins at the Emmys

One of the original Disney+ movies from this year just took home some serious hardware. Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie at the 2022 Emmys, turning the acclaim it earned from upending expectations into some actual awards love. On Sunday night, the Creative Arts Emmys were held, handing out many of the year's awards. Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers found its way into the win column.

Disney's new take on Rescue Rangers beat some stiff competition to take home the Emmy on Sunday night. The film beat out the likes of Ray Donovan, Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon, The Survivor, and Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is unlike any other movie released by Disney this year, as it takes shots at the company's history and state of the entertainment industry as a whole. Screenwriters Dan Gregor and Doug Mand recently spoke to ComicBook.com about bringing such a unique film to life.

"What we can say is we can't believe this movie got made with the crazy things that were written, the crazy things we came up with, with Akiva Schaffer, our animators, our producers, and Disney," Mand told us. "It's insane that this thing got made."

Mand went on to say that the existence of Disney+ likely helped make Rescue Rangers a possibility. Had Disney wanted to release the film in theaters, it probably would've ended up being a much different movie.

"I would say that as a blanket is this movie exists really probably because Disney+ exists," the writer said. "We wrote this movie seven years ago. Disney+ did not exist. And it was a big swing. To Disney's credit, they paid us to write this thing that was very much a big swing. And we don't really know the ins and outs of what it would mean to have gone in theater, but the creation of Disney+ and Akiva Schaffer coming on board gave it life again, as a possibility to release something that maybe didn't have to be a four quadrant movie in the same way."

Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers is available to stream on Disney+.