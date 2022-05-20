Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Was Nominated for an Emmy

Despite flying a bit under the radar in the weeks leading up to its release, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers managed to grab quite a lot of attention after it debuted on Disney+. The live-action/animation hybrid put the titular chipmunks into a Who Framed Roger Rabbit? scenario with an ultra-meta twist. The film was widely loved by fans and critics alike, and that love helped to manifest an Emmy nomination for the Disney+ hit.

On Tuesday, the 2022 Emmy nominations were revealed, and Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers snagged a nod. The film was nominated for the Outstanding Television Movie Emmy, where it will compete against Ray Donovan, Reno 911!: The Hunt for Q-Anon, The Survivor, and Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is unlike any other movie released by Disney this year, as it takes shots at the company's history and state of the entertainment industry as a whole. Screenwriters Dan Gregor and Doug Mand recently spoke to ComicBook.com about bringing such a unique film to life.

"What we can say is we can't believe this movie got made with the crazy things that were written, the crazy things we came up with, with Akiva Schaffer, our animators, our producers, and Disney," Mand told us. "It's insane that this thing got made."

Mand went on to say that the existence of Disney+ likely helped make Rescue Rangers a possibility. Had Disney wanted to release the film in theaters, it probably would've ended up being a much different movie.

"I would say that as a blanket is this movie exists really probably because Disney+ exists," the writer said. "We wrote this movie seven years ago. Disney+ did not exist. And it was a big swing. To Disney's credit, they paid us to write this thing that was very much a big swing. And we don't really know the ins and outs of what it would mean to have gone in theater, but the creation of Disney+ and Akiva Schaffer coming on board gave it life again, as a possibility to release something that maybe didn't have to be a four quadrant movie in the same way."

