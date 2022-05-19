Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Reveals New Posters

✖





Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers revealed some new posters for the Disney+ movie. A lot of fans are going to get the chance to see the big comeback for themselves this weekend. Of course, John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are playing the live-action version of the duo. In the new posters, their personalities really shine through. Also of note, the images parody popular poster styles for big blockbuster movies right now. The last of the four really captures the current throwback efforts of projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Not to mention Indiana Jones!) So, it's a wild time for the Disney Afternoon stars as they shift to a new phase of their careers. Check out some of the new posters down below.

Comicbook.com's Charlie Ridgely thoroughly enjoyed his viewing of Chip 'n Dale. It's a nice balance act between nostalgia unfiltered and thinking about our world of reboots. "When it comes to nostalgia, films and TV shows usually go one of two ways: they're either designed just to make fans of the original material feel good, or they're intent on making a statement about the culture that created this reboot craze in the first place," Ridgely argues. "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is the unique movie that has its cheese and eats it, too, excelling in both regards to deliver a satirical thriller that's every bit sweet as it is scathing. This is the rare case where nostalgia can truly be a beautiful thing."

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip, Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) as Dale and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). The cast also includes Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live).

Here's the official synopsis for Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers provided by Disney: "Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life."

