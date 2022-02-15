Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer and Poster Released by Disney+

On Tuesday, Disney+ released the first trailer for its . It also released the first poster for the film. The movie is a comeback for the Rescue Rangers, which aired on television 30 years ago. This hybrid live-action/CG comedy takes a meta approach to the material, following the characters as if they were actors appearing on the Disney Afternoon television series now living in modern-day Los Angeles. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres exclusively on Disney+ on May 20th. You can watch the trailer and see the poster below.

According to the official synopsis for Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, “Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.”

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip, Andy Samberg (Palm Springs) as Dale and KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk). The cast also includes Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Eric Bana (Dirty John), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Dennis Haysbert (24), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!), Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave), Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live).

Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live) directs the film from a script by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Todd Lieberman (Wonder) and David Hoberman Beauty and the Beast) produce, with Alexander Young (Extinction) and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

Tad Stones and Alan Zaslove created the original Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers television series, which ran in 1989 on The Disney Channel and began syndication the year after. The series recast the titular characters as adventure heroes in the style of Indiana Jones and Thomas Magnum. The team also included brilliant engineer Gadget, the cheese-obsessed Monterey Jack, and Jack’s housefly sidekick Zipper.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers debuts on Disney+ on May 20th. You can sign up for Disney+ here.