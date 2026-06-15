Chris Evans’ Secret Wars Return Confirmed in Newly Released Video (& Fans Think It Spoils Avengers: Doomsday’s End)

Almost 3 months after an Instagram account posted audio of Chris Evans apparently confirming that he’s returning in Avengers: Secret Wars, the video of the Captain America star has now been posted, settling the debate over the audio clip’s authenticity. Posted by user comicconmomsi to celebrate Evans’ birthday, the video shows the actor in a NASA cap seemingly revealing his return. He says, “I can tell you that I start work on the next one in a couple of months. I can’t tell you how much I’m in the next one, but I’m in it.”

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As the original was posted in March, the timeline puts us well past the end of Doomsday filming (which ended in September 2025), despite some suggestions Evans was referring to his return in Doomsday. Avengers: Secret Wars is reportedly set to begin filming this summer, which makes his comment that he’s set to start work on his next MCU appearance in “a couple of months” line up better. Here’s the full video, which has now been reposted widely on X:

Chris Evans confirming he will return in Avengers: Secret Wars:



“I start work on the next one in a couple months, so I'm in the next one. I can't tell you how much I'm in the next one, but I'm in it.”



(source: @/comicconmomsi on IG) pic.twitter.com/RoehSjUyQR — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 15, 2026

Not All Marvel Fans Are Happy Captain America is Back in Secret Wars

Naturally, MCU fans have a lot to say on the reveal, which has once again gone viral, including a Trending highlight on X’s homepage. Despite how good it is to have more of Steve Rogers in the MCU, a surprising number of fans are annoyed that Evans’ confirmation apparently spoils the end of Avengers: Doomsday (since he must survive Doom’s debut). One user posted a reply to the news on X saying “I love finding everything out on Twitter and not from the movie”, while another complained, “What???? Is he really back??? I didn’t know that. Marvel you have spoiled the movie for me.”

Chris casually spoiling Doomsday like that… — StreamWithKev (@StreamWithKev) June 15, 2026

It’s somewhat inevitable that there’s cynicism (and the original threads that have picked up most engagement are full of predictably toxic responses about Steve Rogers coming back to take back his shield and fixing “Marvel’s mess”. But Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars have always been presented as a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame, with the ramifications of what happened during the Avengers’ time heist (and after) clearly informing why Doctor Doom comes to the mainline of the MCU in the first place. Whether fans believe Rogers got his perfect ending in Endgame or not, the Russos have decided there’s unfinished business to be wrapped up.

Nice spoiling the next movie that he wont die cheers bro — satik (@SatikVFX_) June 15, 2026

Should we be surprised that Evans isn’t killed off in Doomsday? Not entirely. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Russos chose to kill off major characters to sell Doom’s threat (as they did with Heimdall and Loki at the start of Infinity War, and Vision later), but we now also know that Doomsday isn’t aiming to replicate Infinity War, and the transition between Doomsday and Secret Wars is different from the one that set up Endgame. So a major cull of characters to set the sixth Avengers movie was perhaps always a non-starter.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum! And you can read our take on the audio from back in March below…