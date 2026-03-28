Chris Evans Seemingly Confirms Captain America Returns in Avengers: Secret Wars

While rumors have been swirling around Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, some new information has come out—this time from Captain America himself, in what could potentially be a huge spoiler as to the character’s fate in the upcoming films that are set to reboot the entire timeline of the MCU. And with Secret Wars said to be the biggest MCU film to date, one that will define the superhero genre, that’s no small reveal.

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So how exactly did Chris Evans spill the beans about Steve Rogers’ fate? It was revealed in audio that was shared to Instagram from user @comicconmomsi, where the actor stated, “I can’t give secrets, I can’t. What can I give you, though? I can tell you that…I start work on the next one in a couple of months, I can tell you that.” Considering that Steve Rogers seems to always find a way back to the franchise, it’s not entirely surprising that he’ll seemingly be surviving Doomsday to return for Secret Wars.

It Doesn’t Undo What’s Already Been Set Up

While it was a shock to see the Doomsday teaser featuring Steve Rogers not only riding a motorcycle down a road leading to a farm, but holding a baby that appears, for all intents and purposes, to be his own, his appearance alone isn’t enough to derail Doomsday or whatever is going on with Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. There are tons of ways that Rogers could come back without it being the obvious path. Potentially, he might take on the Nomad persona, which seems the most likely, or even return as the Hydra variant of Captain America, an evil spin on the original character.

It’s also worth noting that this implies that shooting on Secret Wars will be happening before post-production has even wrapped up on Doomsday, bringing back the whole of the MCU cast before the next film is even in theaters. It’s bound to be a time rife with leaks and rumors, much like the run-up to the next three MCU films, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has been the subject of more than a handful of speculation and theories as its July premiere date inches ever closer.

What do you think about the idea that Steve Rogers will still be alive to see the events of Secret Wars play out? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Marvel fans are saying.