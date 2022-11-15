Chris Hemsworth Reveals The Avengers Made Fun of Chris Evans' Sexiest Man Alive Cover

Chris Hemsworth is the only Marvel Studios superhero to get four solo films, with the most recent being Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor is expected to return again with Hercules out to get him for the death of his father. But it seems that there's one title that the actor wasn't able to keep, and that's People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. Last week, Chris Evans was revealed to be the newest Sexiest Man Alive and it seems that his Avengers costars didn't let it slide. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hemsworth revealed that the Avengers group chat didn't hold back on Evans. Apparently even Robert Downey Jr. got in on the fun.

"Yep, it's the passing of the torch." Hemsworth said on Evans becoming People's Sexiest Man Alive before revealing that his fellow Avengers roasted him. "We have an Avengers text chain and it very quickly was like, what are you doing with your hands back there. It was like Downey said, he was being arrested. 'Beautiful mug shot' and then Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won't repeat."

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

