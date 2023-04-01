Chris Pratt Announces New Voice Acting Role on April Fool's Day, But Some People Believed It

Chris Pratt is known for an array of live-action roles ranging from Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation to Star-Lord/Peter Quill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he's also voiced some animated characters over the years. Pratt's first voice roles were playing the character Cooper in two episodes of Ben 10: Ultimate Alien and voicing Obi-Wan Kenobi in XBox's Kinect Star Wars: Duel before he went on to star as Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie. He's since voiced Emmet multiple times and also played Barley Lightfoot in Pixar's Onward. This month, the actor will be heard tackling his biggest voice role yet: Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. When the first teaser for the movie dropped, people weren't thrilled with Pratt's Mario voice, so the actor decided to have a little fun on April Fool's Day by claiming he'd be taking over the most iconic animated character in history: Mickey Mouse.

"Proud to share that I will be The Lead Voice in the upcoming film adaptation of Disney's Mickey Mouse! Get ready for it to hit the big screens in 2025!" Pratt wrote on Instagram. Unsurprisingly, some people in the comments failed to realize this was an April Fool's Day joke, but others appreciated Pratt's joke. You can check out the post below:

When speaking to ComicBook.com to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pratt revealed how he and the team on the film worked to find his Mario voice. Pratt noted it was a lot of trial and error as even the directors of the film weren't sure what they wanted, but they all collectively wanted to honor the voice talent from the games. After three or four sessions of recordings, they honed in on the voice. Eventually, they clipped it out and would play it for Pratt before other recording sessions so that he could get into the right head space. You can check out the interview above.

Who Stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

You can read the official description for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which includes the movie's voice cast, below:

"For the first time, the iconic global entertainment brands Illumination and Nintendo join forces to create The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new, big-screen adventure starring one of pop culture's most prominent plumbers of the past four decades," reads an official tidbit about the movie, straight from Nintendo itself. "Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event. While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy; The Queen's Gambit), Mario taps into his own power."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 5th.