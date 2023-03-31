The Super Mario Bros. Movie Spoilers Have Hit the Internet

Spoilers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie have hit the internet. That may sound like a strange sentence... given it's Mario, one of the most straightforward franchises out there and it doesn't have any real twists/turns that made a notable impact on fans. However, due to how iconic the series is and how long the Mario franchise has been running for, there are things that haven't been confirmed for the film that could show up and would be a nice surprise for people to see unspoiled. We already know there will be some major franchise characters showing up, Rainbow Road will be part of a big set piece, and so much more.

However, there is some stuff that you will likely not want to know about. We're not going to tell you what those things are because we don't want to be the reason spoilers are being spread around for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, if you want to find them, they are very much out there. The movie has been screened already, so people have verifiably seen it. These spoilers are no longer just random rumors floating around on Reddit. As of right now, if you're looking forward to the movie and want to see it, you should probably stay away from comment sections for the movie, mute key words on social media, and just keep a low profile online if you're a super fan. As of right now, the movie is just one week away from being released, so we don't have to wait long.

Buzz around the movie has been pretty high, which is somewhat surprising since people lowered their expectations following the news that Chris Pratt would play Mario. However, the trailers for The Super Mario Bros. Movie have proven we appear to be in safe hands and can likely expect a fun, tounge-in-cheek film that respects the source material.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 5th.