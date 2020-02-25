Chris Pratt Defines What Jurassic World: Dominion Means

Tuesday afternoon, director Colin Trevorrow revealed the title of the sixth Jurassic Park movie is Jurassic World: Dominion. In case you are unaware of what that word might mean, franchise star Chris Pratt has you covered. The actor took to his Instagram profile to share an image of the director’s slate — the same snapshot Trevorrow used — detailing the textbook definition of ‘dominion.’ Just to let fans know what they were in for, the Parks and Rec alum then warned fans that they better make sure to hold on to their butts as the film enters production.

Pratt himself had previously revealed the movie is on track with Avengers: Endgame in the sennse it will include most starts that have appeared in the decades-spanning Jurassic Park franchise to date including Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

“This feels like [the end]. It’s got everybody,” Pratt recently revealed on The Ellen Show. “It’s got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don’t care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it’s going to feel very much like how [Avengers:] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel.”

His comments follow an explanation from Trevorror while characters like Ellie (Dern) or Alan Grant (Neill) haven’t appeared in the new batch of movies yet. Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm had a cameo role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow confirmed to Empire. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it ‘Jurassic Park VI’, because it is.”

He added, “You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now? What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.“

Jurassic World: Dominion is set for release July 11, 2021.