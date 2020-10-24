Robert Downey Jr. Accused of Photoshopping Tom Holland Out of Picture in Support of Chris Pratt

✖

Within the past week, most A-list Marvel Studios stars came out in support of Chris Pratt after the actor trended for a whole slew of reasons. The likes of Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and James Gunn — amongst plenty of others, mind you — each posted their own statements in support of the character of the Guardians of the Galaxy star. As one eagle-eyed fan has since pointed out, it appears Downey's team went the length to remove Spider-Man star Tom Holland from a picture so that only Downey and Pratt remained.

The picture in question comes from a behind-the-scenes shot of Avengers: Endgame during the final fight. In the video clip that's been previously circulated, the same exact shot includes Holland sandwiched between Downey and Pratt sandwiched on either side of the frame. In the still from the clip that found its way to Downey's Instagram account, however, there's a glaring space in the middle where Holland was removed.

RDJ’s team photoshopping Tom Holland out of this photo to do damage control for Chris Pratt bc they had no other photos of the two of them together is so.....funny cjcnfjcnkdnckcmckcmcm pic.twitter.com/PRo1FoDJxP — eat hot chip and die (@sheherzog) October 22, 2020

"What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value," Downey shared in his Instagram post. "If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness."

The trends first started when one tweet went viral asking fans to remove one of the Hollywood "Chris" types and the choices were Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth. As such, many began bringing up Pratt's previous attachment to a church with anti-LGTBQIA+ stances.

You can see all three of the MCU stars in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.