Christian Bale, Margot Robbie Lead New Star-Studded Amsterdam Trailer

The first trailer for David O. Russell's Amsterdam has been released. Boasting one of the most impressive ensembles of the year, the fresh footage follows Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, the three leads who captain a star-studded cast, as they witness a murder and consequently become suspects themselves. As Bale narrates, he and Washington are "two soldiers" while Robbie is "a nurse" who "met in Belgium" but now find themselves together in Amsterdam. The three seek out Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy's characters for help after they are "accused of killing someone." While some aspects of this plot are dramatized, the tagline promises that "a lot of this actually happened."

Alongside the trailer comes a new poster for Amsterdam, which spotlights the A-List ensemble.

Check out the new poster for Amsterdam, coming to theaters November 2022. #AmsterdamMovie pic.twitter.com/dmCrhlfN97 — Amsterdam Movie (@amsterdammovie) July 6, 2022

While specifics on the characters remain vague, subtitles revealed character names to be Burt (Christian Bale), Valerie (Margot Robbie), Harold (John David Washington), Milton (Chris Rock), Getwiller (Matthias Schoenaerts), Tom (Rami Malek), Gil (Robert De Niro), Irma (Zoe Saldaña), and Paul (Mike Myers). Other big names that show face but remain nameless include Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, and Taylor Swift.

As the trailer progresses, De Niro's Gil gets involved when the three leads seek him out. "My friend was killed because of something monstrous that he had seen," Gil reveals. From there, title cards tease that these three friends "altered the course of American history."

Amsterdam marks Russell's first directorial endeavor since 2015's Joy, which was nominated for numerous Golden Globes and Academy Awards. Beyond being his return to Hollywood, this film is a reunion for Russell and a number of castmembers. Russell and Bale have worked together twice before, on The Fighter and American Hustle, while De Niro has collaborated with the director on Silver Linings Playbook and the aforementioned Joy. Another notable reunion is with Malek and Myers, who worked together on 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody.

Beyond directing, Russell is credited as a writer and a producer on Amsterdam. This is just the third time the Oscar-nominated director has pulled triple duty on a feature-length film, as he previously has worn all three hats on just 2004's I Heart Huckabees and Joy.

Amsterdam arrives in theaters on November 4.

What did you think of the first look at Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments, or on social media @ComicBook!