Christian Bale is Open to Batman Return With Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale is returning to the world of comic book movies this year. This time around, one of the best known actors for a DC Comics hero role is taking on a Marvel villain role. Bale portrayed Batman through a trilogy of Dark Knight movies which wrapped up in 2012. In Thor: Love and Thunder, he becomes Gorr the God Butcher. With actors reprising iconic roles, like Tobey Maguire returning to Spider-Man and Michael Keaton taking on Batman again, Bale revealed the circumstances required to get him back as the Caped Crusader for another day in Gotham.

Despite multiple projects involving multiple Batman actors, there have been no attempts made to get Bale back into a Batsuit, according to the actor. "No, no, no. Nobody, nobody reaches out to me or they keep me like a mushroom, keep me in the dark and feed me sh-t," Bale told ComicBook.com. "For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it. We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I'd only ever make it with Chris."

Early reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder starting pouring out on Thursday night. Many of them were complimentary of Bale's villainous performance as Gorr. Some likened the work to Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight, something which flatter Bale as seen in the video above.

Bale portrayed Batman and Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. The wildly popular saga ended in 2012. Now, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, and Robert Pattinson are all actively playing Batman through titles including The Batman, The Flash, and Batgirl. Nolan has been quite busy in the non-comic book world since Rises concludes his trilogy with Bale, delivering films like Tenet and currently working on Oppenheimer.

Since wrapping his work on the Dark Knight trilogy and Thor: Love and Thunder, Bale has accrued a bit of memorabilia. "I have the sword, you know, I have that," Bale said, referencing the Necrosword his Gorr character wields in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."I've got the Batman cows as well, so that's not a bad collection, is it?" he added. "I do keep it private. I don't like my house to be filled with the film memorabilia, so they they're in very quiet corners."

