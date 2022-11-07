Where to Stream All the Best Christmas Movies This Holiday Season

It's that time of year again! With Halloween in the rearview, many movie fans are already looking ahead to their favorite Christmas movies. Throughout November and December each year, people like to binge through all of their holiday favorites, from animated TV specials to live-action comedies. There are a ton of Christmas and holiday movies out there, especially with places like Netflix and Hallmark releasing hordes of new titles each year. That said, there are a handful of classics that families like to rewatch every holiday season. It can be tough to keep up with where a lot of these movies are streaming. So if you don't own physical copies, figuring out where to watch movies like Home Alone and A Christmas Story each year can sometimes be a challenge. Fortunately, we've got you covered. We tracked down many of the most beloved Christmas movies around, and put together a list of where you can find them streaming this season. Take a look at the full lineup of holiday movie streaming homes below!

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation - HBO Max (Photo: Warner Bros.) Of all Chevy Chase's misadventures as Clark Griswold, Christmas Vacation is easily the most memorable. From failed light displays to Cousin Eddie's TV, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation has earned its spot as one of the best Christmas comedies in history.

Elf - HBO Max (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Released in 2003, Jon Favreau's Elf is the newest movie that many would consider an outright Christmas classic. Will Ferrell delivered an iconic turn as Buddy, a human who grows up in the North Pole.

It's a Wonderful Life - Amazon Prime Video (Photo: RKO Radio Pictures) Starring James Stewart, It's a Wonderful Life left its mark on the holidays all the way back in 1946. The film has stood the test of time and remains one of the most in-demand Christmas films every season.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! - Peacock (Photo: CBS) There are multiple Grinch movies to watch during the holiday season, but the original animated special remains the most beloved of the bunch. Ron Howard's live-action edition of How the Grinch Stole Christmas is streaming on HBO Max, while the Illumination Grinch starring Benedict Cumberbatch isn't available on any major service.

The Muppet Christmas Carol - Disney+ (Photo: Disney) There are a lot of iterations of Charles Dickens' classic Christmas Carol story out there, including a new one arriving this year with Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. That said, The Muppet Christmas Carol is the best of the bunch, and it's streaming on Disney+.

A Christmas Story - HBO Max The story of Ralphie and his family has become one of the most popular holiday tales of all time, so much so that Warner Bros. is delivering a long-awaited sequel this month. A Christmas Story Christmas will premiere exclusively on HBO Max, joining its iconic predecessor.

Home Alone - Disney+ Macauley Culkin's turn as Kevin McCallister stole hearts around the globe in 1990 when Home Alone was released in theaters, setting the box office ablaze. The film is streaming on Disney+, along with its direct sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Love Actually - Peacock (Photo: Universal Pictures) Love stories at the holidays have become a staple of the romantic comedy drama, but no Christmas rom-coms are quite as revered as Love Actually.

The Nightmare Before Christmas - Disney+ (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) You can debate whether the Henry Selick stop-motion classic is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie until you're blue in the face, or you could just accept the fact that it is definitely both.

The Polar Express - HBO Max (Photo: Warner Bros.) The animation in The Polar Express may not be for everyone, but there are quite a few Christmas movie fans that consider it one of the season's best.

The Santa Clause - Disney+ (Photo: Walt Disney Pictures) Tim Allen stars in The Santa Clause as Scott Calvin, a rich man with little care for the holiday season. That changes when he accidentally becomes the next Santa. Allen starred in three Santa Clause films, all of which are streaming on Disney+. A new follow-up series, The Santa Clauses, hits the streamer this month.