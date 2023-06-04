Christopher Nolan Appears in Viral TikTok About Oppenheimer's IMAX Version

Universal is getting ready to release Christopher Nolan's latest event film, Oppenheimer, and fans are pretty excited to see what the director has been cooking up. Oppenheimer is Nolan's follow-up to Tenet, and it will star Cillian Murphy alongside an ensemble cast filled with heavy hitters like Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Oppenheimer is definitely made for the big screen experience and is epic-looking in every way. Nolan is starting to do some early press for the film and has starred in a new TikTok video that has gone viral where he explains the importance of film and IMAX.

In the video, Nolan spends the day with the TikTok-er, showing him behind-the-scenes videos from Oppenheimer while explaining the importance of watching films in IMAX. Nolan also went on to explain why you should specifically watch Oppenheimer in IMAX and give him a sneak peek at the upcoming movie. You can check out the viral video below.

What is Oppenheimer about?

The film will follow the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the time of the Manhattan. Project, the government directive that built the United States its first nuclear weapon. Cillian Murphy steps into the role of Oppenheimer, something the actor's been after since he and Nolan first worked together on Batman Begins.

Joining Murphy are Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Opening on July 21st, Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

