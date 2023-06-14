Warner Bros. Hoping to Bring Back Christopher Nolan After HBO Max Fallout

After a partnership of nearly 20 years, Christopher Nolan parted ways with studio Warner Bros. in response to how they were handling their releases on streaming platforms, but Variety recently detailed how the studio looks to be attempting to make amends with Nolan to potentially bring him back to the studio. At least part of that healing process includes a reported bonus that was attached to Tenet that is in the seven-figure range. Nolan's next project, Oppenheimer, came from a partnership with Universal Pictures, though the outlet pointed out that Nolan has been doing post-production on the Warner Bros. lot, which could be a sign that their relationship has improved over the last two years.

"We're hoping to get Nolan back," Warner Bros. co-CEO Michael De Luca revealed to Variety. "I think there's a world."

Nolan first partnered with Warner Bros. for Batman Begins, a project which entirely reinvigorated interest in the Caped Crusader, a collaboration that not only in sequels The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, but also films like Inception, Interstellar, and Dunkirk. Each of these films was a hit with both critics and audiences, with Nolan using all of the techniques in his toolbox to deliver the most effective theatrical experience imaginable.

Back in 2020, Nolan's Tenet was set to be the next chapter in his long-running cinematic domination, though the coronavirus pandemic stifled its release. First undergoing release delays, the film went on to be the first major movie to earn an exclusive theatrical release in September of 2020.

Also in 2020, Warner Bros. confirmed that all of its 2021 films would hit theaters and their HBO Max streaming service the same day. Many of these films had undergone major delays, and while it was understandably convenient for audiences to get to check out these films from the comfort of their own homes at a time when theaters hadn't entirely made a comeback, this strategy took a major toll on the box-office performance of such projects. Many of the filmmakers involved with those films understood the move, as it was at least somewhat motivated by public safety, but this strategy also affected a film's financial performance which would impact the filmmakers more personally.

Nolan was one of the biggest names to chastise the strategy, which ultimately led to him abandoning his partnership with the studio. With Oppenheimer set to hit theaters next month, it's unclear what Nolan's next project will be or what studio he will partner with to release it.

Would you like to see Nolan return to Warner Bros.? Let us know in the comments!