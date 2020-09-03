Tenet Director Christopher Nolan Interested in Making a Video Game

✖

Would Tenet director Christopher Nolan be interested in seeing one of his films adapted into a video game? Nolan recently answered this complicated question in an interview with Geoff Keighley as part of a larger Q&A about the film for Fandango. In short: yes, he's interested, but there are certain difficulties inherent to the whole process that makes it a tricky proposition for the director.

"Making films is complicated, it takes a long time, making video games is even more complicated, and takes even longer," Nolan told Keighley. "You don't want to just be tying into something and using the brand established by the film. Same way, actually, when people do a video game adaptation to film from a video game, you don't it to just draft off the brand, you want it to be something great in its own right, and I think my time and energy, I've just wound up devoting it all to film, and just seeing how difficult that is, it's not something you'd ever take on lightly, but it's definitely something I'm interested in, it's an amazing world."

You can check out the clip in question where Nolan answers the question below:

Tenet is now available on home video wherever such things are sold. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki, among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Christopher Nolan right here.

