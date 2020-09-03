Tenet HBO Max Debut Date Revealed

✖

Tenet is heading for HBO Max and the debut date on the service has been revealed. May 1 is the big day for fans of Christopher Nolan and his films. This news comes slightly after Los Angles put the movie into theaters. Tenet didn’t benefit from being the first movie to be tossed into movie houses out of the gate during the coronavirus pandemic. But, still, the people who got to see Nolan’s work liked the film as the sort of big-scale tentpole action movie that was really suited for that theater experience. Now, people at home will get their chance to see it. By all accounts, this should only help HBO Max after the considerable boosts that movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and others provided over the last few months. Time will tell if Tenet will experience another big swell in viewership as more theaters open around the country as well.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis reviewed Nolan’s blockbuster and loved it:

“Tenet is a spectacle not only in its cinematic achievements but also in its time-bending details. The film is another masterpiece from the mind of filmmaker Christopher Nolan whose hits include Inception and The Dark Knight,” he explained. “This might be your first movie back in theaters in half of a year or more, so the added emotion when an IMAX theater roars to life in an action-packed opening sequence might get to you more than it normally would if you’re a movie buff finally back in your second home. Moreover, the opening moments set the stage for the often puzzling but ultimately very rewarding adventure which follows.”

John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Ballers) stars in Tenet along with Robert Pattinson (The Batman, The Lighthouse), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, The Great Gatsby), Dimple Kapadia (Angrezi Medium), Martin Donovan (Ant-Man, Fahrenheit 451), Fiona Dourif (Cult of Chucky), Yuri Kolokolnikov (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (The Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Michael Caine (Inception, The Dark Knight) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

The synopsis for Tenet reads,

"Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion."

