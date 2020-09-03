People Are Finally Watching Tenet

It was supposed to be one of the biggest film releases of 2020 and while Christopher Nolan's Tenet did manage to make it into theaters this year, it didn't exactly go the way anyone expected thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the discussion being about the actual content of the mind-bending film, the conversation centered around the film's box office and what it meant or didn't mean for the film industry. Now, though, the film has been released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD and a much wider audiences is finally getting to see the film -- and they've got plenty to say about it online.

On social media, people are having a wide range of reactions to Tenet. Many are confused in various measures about the film's story and plot and the pseudo time travel of it all. Others are simply excited to finally see the film while even others still are weighing in about the film's release. There are some viewers who understand why Nolan wanted it shown in theaters so badly but many more who are just glad the film is finally available for them to watch in the comfort of their own home.

While the discussion about Tenet and its theatrical release likely aren't going to fade any time soon, it's interesting to see viewer reactions now that the film is finally available to watch at home. You can read on for some of how people are reacting to finally being able to watch Tenet.

Tenet is now available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.