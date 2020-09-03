People Are Finally Watching Tenet
It was supposed to be one of the biggest film releases of 2020 and while Christopher Nolan's Tenet did manage to make it into theaters this year, it didn't exactly go the way anyone expected thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the discussion being about the actual content of the mind-bending film, the conversation centered around the film's box office and what it meant or didn't mean for the film industry. Now, though, the film has been released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD and a much wider audiences is finally getting to see the film -- and they've got plenty to say about it online.
On social media, people are having a wide range of reactions to Tenet. Many are confused in various measures about the film's story and plot and the pseudo time travel of it all. Others are simply excited to finally see the film while even others still are weighing in about the film's release. There are some viewers who understand why Nolan wanted it shown in theaters so badly but many more who are just glad the film is finally available for them to watch in the comfort of their own home.
While the discussion about Tenet and its theatrical release likely aren't going to fade any time soon, it's interesting to see viewer reactions now that the film is finally available to watch at home. You can read on for some of how people are reacting to finally being able to watch Tenet.
Can't explain it
I saw Tenet! I kinda understood it, but I can’t explain it. I did not like 2h15 minutes but the final 15 are cool. John David Washington is so athletic and impressive. And let me be very clear, I LOVED everything regarding Robert Pattinson’s character. pic.twitter.com/YQNRTFXoWp— Alessandra (@alessandra_kr) December 16, 2020
Can't hear anything
Tenet is pretty cool if you like not being able to hear what people are saying for 150 minutes— Michael A. Burner (@MickeyBobby26) December 16, 2020
Brain hurts
15 minutes into Tenet and my brain hurts— the first noel 🎄 (@noeIiosis) December 16, 2020
Asking a friend
Me texting a friend while trying to understand tenet pic.twitter.com/x12iq6spos— dan rninicon (@rrinconn) December 16, 2020
So 2020
Is #Tenet the inversion of #Dunkirk?
If so, what a fitting end to 2020.— Simon (@JMSimonChi) December 16, 2020
FINALLY
IM FINALLY WATCHING TENET!!!!!!!— natalie (@chalametphoenix) December 16, 2020
Never forgiving COVID
@TENETFilm is incredible.
I think it’s a film that will take some time for it to be appreciated in a way it deserves.
Show me another filmmaker making movies on that level. #InNolanWeTrust
I will never forgive COVID for not allowing me to see this in theaters. 💔 #TENET— Joe Taft (@Joe_Taft_) December 16, 2020
Nolan would not be pleased
Christopher Nolan would hate the fact I had a more enjoyable time watching TENET on my couch at home than in a theater. pic.twitter.com/P7beZmlFfr— Chris Paul (@Chris_Paul224) December 16, 2020
Something else
Tenet finally is available for home viewing now, and I’m so glad the majority can see it. It’s really something else.— Gerard Murray (@GMurray237) December 16, 2020
Fantastic at home
Tenet was awesome! Nolan was right to want it theaters, but watching in my home theater was fantastic! pic.twitter.com/RIH08YAc39— Dr. Macho (@MatthewMahl) December 16, 2020