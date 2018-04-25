New ‘Christopher Robin’ Images Reveal Winnie The Pooh And Friends

The first trailer for Disney’s Christopher Robin delivered all the feels, but prepare for even more feels thanks to these new photos.

The film follows Disney‘s recent success in converting their classic animated characters in live-action, and the recent trailer revealed the plush adorableness that is Winnie the Pooh. Two new photos have been released by EW that shows the rest of the plush foursome, including Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger (via EW).

The four are sitting on lawn chairs on the beach, each rocking sunglasses, and well, it’s simply delightful. The second photo shows Christopher Robin holding Pooh Bear in his arm as he walks down the street, and is a prime example of how the characters will be viewable to the world around them.

Director Marc Forster revealed that others can actually see Pooh and the other characters, “But they perceive them as stuffed animals,” Forster said. “It’s not that they’re invisible.”

You can check out the new photos above and below.

Christopher Robin will be played by Ewan McGregor, and is taken on a journey of rediscovery of that childhood wisdom and magic by Pooh and the gang.

“In those older stories, [Christopher Robin] purveys a lot of wisdom through the way he deals with Pooh. Pooh and Eeyore run through a lot of philosophical questions, and Christopher Robin is there to answer them somehow,” McGregor said. “And I think, largely, he’s just lost any of that childish wisdom and he’s a bit stuck. He’s just very work-minded and doesn’t have any time for play. I suppose that’s what the film is about: finding his relationship with his younger self again.”

Robin is older now and is an efficiency manager at a luggage company, though his job these days is mostly made up of trying to save as many jobs as his company as he can.That is something that is true to his generous character, though he’s having to sacrifice a lot to do so.

“I like that about him, that he is fighting for a greater good, not just for his own ego,” McGregor says. “It made sense, if he’d been through the war experience, he would just have experienced being responsible, literally, for men’s lives. And now he’s come back and he’s responsible for men and women’s livelihoods.”

Robin’s wife is Evelyn, played by Hayley Atwell. She is a fictional character but is very much representative of what women had to go through once husbands returned from the war.

“She’s worked in schematics. She designed planes. So, she was active in the war in that regard and had her own career,” Atwell said. “This new man that returns from war represents the loss of the man that she married, but she sees him change when Pooh the bear comes back into his life. But, of course, she thinks he’s gone mad.”

As for Pooh himself, well, he’s still the same lovable creature he always was, landing somewhere between child and adult.

“He’s a mixture of toddler and old man when you read the books and watch the animation,” Forster says. “He has these Poohisms that land, but they are totally absurd. It always reminded me a little of Peter Sellers’ character Chauncey Gardiner from Being There.”

Fans can see the return of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger when Christopher Robin lands in theaters on August 3.