Adventure Awaits in New ‘Christopher Robin’ Trailer

In just under one month’s time, the imagination of childhood will be brought to life when Disney’s Christopher Robin hits theaters, and the studio has released a brand new trailer for the film to help build the excitement.

You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Walt Disney Studios shared the new sneak peek on Twitter early Tuesday morning, along with the announcement that tickets for the movie were now on sale.

“A whole new adventure with Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger is right around the corner,” read the tweet. “Get your tickets today and see Disney’s Christopher Robin in theatres August 3.”

As if the tickets and trailer weren’t enough, Disney’s tweet also unveiled a few emojis for the movie. If you use the hashtags #ChristopherRobin or #Pooh on Twitter, you’ll see an adorable little icon for Winnie the Pooh beside it. #Tigger, #Eeyore, and #ItsPiglet also have their own emojis, making a total of four different characters you can bring up on the social media site.

Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor as the titular character, who has grown into an adult and forgotten about his childhood friends in the Hundred Acre Wood. You can read the film’s official synopsis below!

In the heartwarming live action adventure ‘Disney’s Christopher Robin,’ the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside.

Christopher Robin is stuck in a job where he is overworked, underpaid and facing an uncertain future. He has a family of his own, but his work has become his life, leaving little time for his wife and daughter, and he has all but forgotten his idyllic childhood spent with a simple-minded, honey-loving stuffed bear and his friends. But when he is reunited with Winnie the Pooh, now tattered and soiled from years of hugs and play, a spark is rekindled, and he is reminded of the endless days of childlike wonder and make believe that defined his youth, when doing nothing could be considered something. Following an unfortunate mishap with Christopher Robin’s briefcase, Pooh and the rest of the gang including Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger, step out of the forest and into London to return the crucial possessions…because best friends will always be there for you.

Christopher Robin is set to hit theaters on August 3.