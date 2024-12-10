Barbie Director’s Next Movie Starts Filming in Summer (and Is Wildly Different)

Even though she’s written and/or directed films like Little Women, Lady Bird, Frances Ha, and even the upcoming Snow White, it was Barbie that really showed what Greta Gerwig is all about. To back it up, the reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia is now on her to-do list. The news came out last year, but until now, there wasn’t an exact date set for the start of filming. In a recent chat with Deadline, producer Amy Pascal revealed that production is finally kicking off next July. On top of that, she dropped a little spoiler about what to expect from this fresh take on the story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[It will be] a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about rock and roll,” she said. Pascal was also full of praise for Gerwig, sharing that she had “never seen anything like [her],” which is a great sign for loyal fans of C.S. Lewis’ creation who are unsure of what to expect from the new adaptation. Gerwig has rarely received negative reviews for her work – in fact, quite the opposite – and she’s always stood out for that reason. Barbie, for example, had extraordinary reach, becoming a phenomenon alongside Oppenheimer in 2023 and grossing $1.45 billion worldwide.

However, this might also be a way to prepare the audience. Describing the reboot with the words “rock and roll” isn’t exactly what people would anticipate, especially since Lewis’ chronicles are classic fantasy. But maybe this hints at the production taking a much more daring direction. For those familiar with Gerwig, though, it’s not entirely surprising. Take Barbie, for instance – when the movie was first announced, no one could have imagined just how spectacular the script would turn out to be.

Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, the streaming platform behind the project, shared a bit more about the reboot’s details, stating, in fact, “It will be bigger and bolder than they thought.” Gerwig took it a step further, revealing that the concept blends two elements by linking the folklore and fairy tales of England.

The director had previously expressed some fear about taking on the production, but she also seems deeply committed to making it all work. She’s been confirmed to direct at least two films, though Netflix has made it clear that it plans to adapt the entire literary saga into a mix of movies and TV shows. Disney had attempted a similar approach between 2005 and 2010, but the project was halted due to a combination of waning public interest and the challenges of adapting the story for the screen, especially since the books don’t follow a chronological order. Gerwig has already assured that she’s being careful to bring the adaptation to life.

The cast has not yet been confirmed, but William Moseley, who played Peter Pevensie in the Disney adaptations, has shared his thoughts on Gerwig’s new version and is excited about it. On top of that, the reboot, although a Netflix production, is apparently being negotiated for screenings in IMAX as well.

The new version of The Chronicles of Narnia is expected to be released sometime in late 2025, although there’s also a possibility it could arrive in 2026.