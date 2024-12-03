Snow White Trailer Reveals First Look at Controversial Live-Action Disney Remake

Disney has released the official trailer for its live-action Snow White movie. Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Gal Gadot star in the latest remake from Disney, as they play Snow White and her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, respectively. While fans have mostly enjoyed Disney’s live-action takes on classic stories like The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast, others have left the fandom divided. It remains to be seen what audiences truly think of Marc Webb’s take on Snow White, but a new trailer should provide more answers.

The official trailer for Snow White features the classic story that fans remember, except with a live-action twist. We see Zeglar’s Snow White serving the Evil Queen until she heads out into the forest and meets the Seven Dwarfs. You could even say that the introduction of the CGI dwarves is where the possible controversy with the live-action Snow White comes in. Together with the Seven Dwarfs, Snow White will look take back their kingdom from the evil witch.

Snow White was originally supposed to come out this March but was delayed a year amidst the WGA and SAG strikes. The movie was shot back in 2022 but needed to undergo reshoots. Production on the Snow White movie wrapped in June, with Rachel Zegler sharing a post on social media to celebrate the occasion. “That’s a wrap on Snow White and I’m so freaking proud and emotional,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I love these people so much.” The post has expired, but a fan account dedicated to Zegler updates shared a screenshot on X/Twitter.

Zegler also commented on what it was like to bring Snow White to life. “I was terrified, terrified, terrified, terrified,” Zegler told NME last year. “Because you’re playing the first one. The blueprint of all Disney Princesses comes from 1937’s Snow White. You have so many conversations leading up to it. You’re gonna chop off all your hair and learn how to dance with all these fake animals and things that are not there. It was a lot of pressure.”

“Well, I have to work really hard to get out of the little girl in me because I was freaking out,” Zegler previously told ComicBook. “I was squealing, and crying. Sandy Powell was looking at me like, ‘What is going on with you?’ It’s incredible, being to be an iconic princess. To be the first Disney Princess, it’s the biggest responsibility and so much pressure. It’s amazing.”

Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, and Gal Gadot, Disney’s Snow White arrives in theaters on March 21, 2025.