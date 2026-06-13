The Mask Sequel with Jim Carrey Chances Officially Addressed by Original Director

The Mask is a cult favorite for many fans, and it remains one of the most iconic comic book adaptations released in the 1990s. Based on the 1991 Dark Horse comic book series created by Mike Richardson, John Arcudi, and Doug Mahnke, the movie follows Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) as a hapless and timid bank teller who discovers an enchanted mask tied to Loki, the God of Mischief. When he puts it on, he turns into a green-faced troublemaker who can change himself and all his surroundings at will. It was a perfect showcase for Carrey’s physical comedy, and it stands out as one of the movies that helped launch his career after his previous success in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. It was also one of his darker roles in the 1990s.

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There was a sequel called Son of the Mask that didn’t feature Carrey or director Chuck Russell. While speaking to ComicBookMovie, Russell was asked if there could ever be a sequel to The Mask that brings back Carrey. “There’s always talk about it,” Russell said. “A sequel to The Mask is always something I’m asked about. It’d be lovely to return, but for me with Jim in particular, it would be lovely to return, but we’ll see. It’s not ready yet, but that’s a lovely idea.”

What Are the Chances of a Sequel to The Mask?

Image Courtesy of New Line Cinema

There is little chance that a sequel to The Mask with Jim Carrey involved will ever happen. Chuck Russell was an in-demand director in his day, thanks to some cult favorite movies. He directed a remake of The Blob in 1988 that remains one of the three best horror remakes of the 1980s, standing alongside The Thing and The Fly. He directed the best Nightmare on Elm Street sequel with Dream Warriors. In his ComicBookMovie interview, he was promoting the 30th anniversary of his Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Eraser.

However, after The Scorpion King, Russell has only directed four movies since 2002, and none of them have been more than low-budget action and horror movies. At the same time, Jim Carrey has stepped back from his role as a Hollywood leading man, and he is only taking on roles in films that interest him. In fact, the only movies he has appeared in during the 2020s were in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. He hasn’t headlined a major Hollywood movie since 2014 with Dumb and Dumber To. His last leading role was in the indie crime drama Dark Crimes in 2016.

While The Mask was a critical success when released before slipping into the ranks of a cult favorite decades later, its sequel was a flop commercially and critically. However, while there have been talks about reviving the franchise with the original cast, it hasn’t happened yet, and it has only seen people talking about it. In a 2024 interview with ComicBook, Carrey did say that he was interested, but “it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea.” In 2025, Cameron Diaz also said she would return if Carrey was in it.

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