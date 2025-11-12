Classic 160-Year-Old Fantasy Story Getting New Movie After 2 Disney Versions (With a Surprising A-List Star)

It’s always challenging to put a unique stamp on a fantasy classic, but a new team is looking to do just that with a 160-year-old classic story. It’s not going to be a walk in the park to top the two Disney versions that have hit the screen previously, but the project has brought together some A-list talent on both sides of the camera into the mix in hopes of creating something truly special.

Today THR reported that a new version of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland is in the works from Universal Pictures, and not only has it enlisted Wicked producer Marc Platt and Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria, but it’s brought in music superstar Sabrina Carpenter to star and produce.

The project doesn’t have a title yet or any sort of release date, but it is said to be a musical based on Alice in Wonderland. Carpenter’s role hasn’t been disclosed, but one would assume she will play the part of Alice, and as she did for Hustlers, Scafaria will direct the film and write the script.

Platt, meanwhile, is fresh off the phenomenon Wicked, which has been a hit on the stage and in theaters, and is set to deliver the much-anticipated sequel Wicked: For Good later this month. Platt and Carpenter will be producing alongside Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton.

The most recent versions of Alice in Wonderland were from Disney, with the first live-action film from Tim Burton hitting theaters in 2010. That film starred Mia Wasikowska as Alice and Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, and would go on to bring in over 1 billion at the box office. Then in 2016, the sequel would hit theaters in Alice Through the Looking Glass, bringing in around $299 million. The most popular version though is still the 1950s animated classic from Disney.

While Carpenter’s role is still unknown, sources say that this is a passion project for her, and it’s said that she approached the studio about a year ago with ideas and a lookbook. Carpenter continues to be a music powerhouse, with her newest album, Man’s Best Friend, charting more pop hits and a number of Grammy nominations, including record of the year and best pop solo performance. Carpenter also made her SNL debut earlier this year, delivering a performance of Manchild while also delivering a huge performance of Tears at the VMAs.

Now she’s looking to bring a classic character to the big screen, and with the talent involved, it has substantial potential, and hopefully, we will learn more about the project in the near future.

