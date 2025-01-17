Alice in Wonderland’s New Anime Reveals Release Date & Trailer: Watch

Play video

Some of the most timeless and influential pieces of children’s literature ever published is Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, which chronicle the adventures of the titular Alice, a young girl who ends up in a fantastical world filled with whimsical characters and complex riddles she has to solve before being able to return home. Carroll’s books have received a countless number of spin-offs since it was originally published in 1865. In addition to the classic Disney film and Tim Burton adaptations of the stories, Alice In Wonderland has also found its way into multiple anime and manga series.

Whether it be a one-off reference like the Alice In Wonderland episode from Ouran High School Host Club, or an entire project inspired by the property, like the Alice In the Country of Hearts (Heart no Kuni No Alice) otome game-turned-multimedia project from the late 2000s, the story is everywhere. Now, in a brand-new animated feature film from P.A. Works titled Alice in Wonderland -Dive in Wonderland-, the original story is being adapted yet again with an absolutely gorgeous storybook vibe that seems to be filled with passion for the source material.

In addition to its mystifying first trailer, the film also has a Japanese release date, set to release in theaters on August 29th, 2025, while an international debut remains to be confirmed. There’s also been cast information announced for the two main characters in the film, with Rise (tentative romanization) being played by Nanoka Hara, and the titular Alice being played by an actress named Maika Pugh. The film will be directed by Toshiya Shinohara, whose previous work includes the phenomenal 2018 fantasy anime Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, the Inuyasha films, and Black Butler.

Alice In Wonderland -Dive In Wonderland- Is a Promising Adaptation Premiering 73 Years After Disney’s Animated Classic

While the film hasn’t released yet, based on the official trailer, it’s clear that the film project is filled with passion and a deep love for the original story. Even the two voice actresses taking on the roles of the lead characters are passionate about the project, with Nanoka Hara, who’s playing Rise, commenting on the film by saying: “I never imagined I’d be offered another voice acting role. It’s an honor to contribute to a medium I deeply admire.” The actress playing the iconic Alice, Maika, who is only 10-years-old, has also expressed her excitement to be involved in the project, saying that she hopes families and friends can come together and enjoy the two girls’ adventures in the film.

