Clayface Just Lost the Box Office to 2026’s Biggest Surprise Hit & It’s A Game-Changing Moment For Movies

After 18 years in this business, I never thought I’d be writing a story like this, but here we are. The Halloween weekend box office totals are in, and there is an official new king to be crowned: Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s new Elizabeth Holmes documentary, You Can See Everything, has claimed the No. 1 spot ($11.4 million), knocking DC’s body-horror villain movie Clayface to No. 2 ($11 million) in its second weekend of release. This was the third week of release for Feilder’s documentary, which is only seeming to gain more steam as word-of-mouth spreads.

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Rounding out the Top 5 at the box office over the holiday weekend: Lakia’s new stop-motion animated epic Wildwood came in at No. 3 with $8.9 million; Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman’s fantasy-rom-com dramedy Wicker held pretty steady in its second week with $4.1 million, and Paramount’s Street Fighter reboot is showing signs of serious battle fatigue, dropping to No. 5 in its third week with just $3.2 million.

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Both Clayface and You Can See Everything were heavily front-loaded films, with dedicated cult fandoms (of the DC Universe and Feilder, respectively) each waiting for their film to hit theaters. However, the difference in staying power is abundantly clear: Clayface saw a 54% drop between week one and week two; not a fatal decline, per se, but (as I wrote last week) certainly indicative that the film’s main audience (comic book movie heads and horror heads) has come and gone.

Halloween also seems to be a big factor here: Clayface and You Can See Everything were in a heated neck-and-neck battle going into Sunday; however, once Halloween was over, Sunday (Nov. 1st) saw You Can See Everything edge out the horror flick, earning $4.29M compared to Clayface‘s $3.4M. Even more telling: Clayface saw a 20% drop in ticket sales between Saturday (Halloween) and Sunday, which sealed its place at No. 2. It seems pretty clear from that data that the spookiness and horror focus around Halloween was a major boost to Clayface, which is now over.

You Can See Everything Is Setting A New Cinematic Precedent

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This is a very significant turn, and the industry is certainly taking notice. You Can See Everything has been setting some impressive records, being the first film in over a decade to win its opening weekend ($15.6 million) while showing on under 1,000 screens; its second-week gross of $19.5 million (after adding approximately 1,500 additional screens) is the highest-grossing take for a documentary in 15 years. However, the fact that an indie documentary is now out-grossing a major studio comic book film (Clayface) and a family-friendly animated feature (Wildwood), during a holiday weekend block, is a wild new precedent for Hollywood to consider.

You Can See Everything has earned a total of $64.7 million at the box office, against a budget estimated at around $7 million; it’s only heating up as a breakout hit, with awards season talk already starting as critics’ groups near the time of voting. Clayface is doing well enough, earning $83 million against a budget estimated to be around $40M+. While the film is being treated as a standalone, the character of Clayface/Matt Hagen (played by Tom Rhys Harries) has already made an animated cameo in DC’s Creature Commandos streaming series, which (loosely) connects him to James Gunn’s “Superman Saga” shared universe. Fans expect him to eventually make an appearance in the DCU Batman franchise, whenever that gets off the ground.

Clayface and You Can See Everything are both showing in theaters. Which one did you like the best?