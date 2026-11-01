Clayface Just Broke a New Record & Beat The Award-Winning Body Horror Movie That’s a Perfect Companion Watch

Clayface is an official success for the DC Universe (DCU), and it has become the highest-grossing pure body horror movie of all time, passing The Substance. The DC horror movie finished its second weekend with an estimated $10.4 million, which fell slightly behind the hit documentary release You Can See Everything, which reported $10.6 million. This followed its $24 million domestic opening weekend, and it has held up well in its second weekend. Clayface won the Halloween competition, with $4.3 million compared to the documentary’s $3.58 million, but the documentary ended up making slightly more over the weekend.

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With its second-weekend box office performance, Clayface has made $83 million, not only passing The Substance at the worldwide box office, but also setting a new record as the highest-grossing pure body horror movie of all time. The Substance was the previous record holder, making $77 million worldwide.

CLAYFACE has officially outgrossed THE SUBSTANCE at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest grossing pure body horror film ever at $83M! pic.twitter.com/pnXFbvR50E — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) November 1, 2026

Clayface and The Substance Are Great Double-Feature Body Horror Watches

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Clayface and The Substance have a lot in common, and they would be perfect to watch as a double feature. Both movies look at celebrities struggling with physical decay and appearance. Then both movies have the celebs use experimental medical procedures that they hope will return them to their natural state, only for them to decay into grotesque transformations. The themes are different. In Clayface, it is a young actor who is disfigured by mobsters. In The Substance, it is an aging actress who wants to regain her youthful appearance.

Notable Body Horror Movies Budget Domestic Worldwide Clayface $40 million $44 million $83 million The Substance $17.5 million $17.6 million $77.3 million The Fly $9 million $40.5 million $60.6 million The Thing $15 million $20 million $20.8 million Under the Skin $13.3 million $2.6 million $9.1 million

However, both movies have similar gross-out scenes, especially as each of these characters ends up turning into a monster and becoming a danger to everyone around them, as well as to themselves. Demi Moore’s character learns that she is losing control of herself, and she figures out too late that the perfect version of herself is taking over before a terrifying meltdown at the end. In Clayface, the actor is turning into a literal monster and is completely losing control of his mental faculties. While The Substance ends with the complete destruction of the actress, Clayface ends with the protagonist becoming a villain.

The body horror subgenre is one that is often niche, and its movies rarely make a lot of money. While there are films like Resident Evil that have body horror moments, those are more of action-adventure horror movies, compared with films like Clayface and The Substance, which are all about body horror and the disgusting attributes that really sell this to horror fans. Both of these movies are clear follow-ups to past body horror releases like David Cronenberg’s The Fly, John Carpenter’s The Thing, and the Scarlett Johansson vehicle Under the Skin.

What are your thoughts on Clayface’s success for the DCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.