James Gunn Confirms 1 Upcoming DC Universe Project Is R-Rated (As It Should Be)

As the DC Universe gets underway, the franchise is going to be offering a variety of films for audiences, including at least one that’s R-rated. During an appearance on the podcast DC Studios Showcase, DC Studios co-head James Gunn was asked about the Clayface movie, which is set to come out in 2026. After detailing the project’s origins (the film wasn’t on the DCU’s radar until Mike Flanagan came in with a great pitch), Gunn confirmed that the body horror film is targeting an R rating. While the exact reasonings for that rating can’t be shared yet (the MPA needs to see the movie first), Clayface isn’t going to hold anything back.

“It’s just a great horror movie that is a great, smart, fun horror movie which is in a genre that I happen to love, which is body horror,” Gunn said. “It’s rated R … it’s not anything now because the MPA has to watch it, but it’s most likely rated R. It’s pretty intense.”

Clayface was first revealed in late 2024 and quickly scooped up a September 2026 release date. The film will be directed by James Watkins, who previously helmed The Woman in Black. More recently, Tom Rhys Harries was cast in the titular role, portraying the Matt Hagen version of the character. Clayface is aiming to start production later this year.

When discussing Clayface at a press event attended by ComicBook and other outlets earlier this year, Gunn stated the film would be rated R, describing it as “pure f—ing horror.” In the time since, it’s been reported that Hossein Amini was brought in to rewrite Flanagan’s script. It is worth mentioning that when Gunn announced the casting of Rhys Harries, Flanagan was the only writer he mentioned.

It’s great to hear DC Studios still intends for Clayface to be rated R. Though specific plot details are being kept under wraps for now, the general premise of a disturbing body horror story easily lends itself to the R rating. Assuming Clayface sticks close to the source material (Flanagan told us he was heavily inspired by Batman: The Animated Series), Matt Hagen will be an actor who starts taking a substance and turns into Clayface, allowing himself to transform into anyone he wants. Given the backgrounds of the movie’s creative team, in order for it to authentically portray what this situation would be like, it makes sense for the filmmakers to lean into the R rating, ensuring they don’t have to hold anything back. If Clayface was watered down to meet PG-13 standards, the story might not be nearly as effective. The Oscar-nominated The Substance has been mentioned as a point of reference for Clayface; that film earned considerable praise for its R-rated handling of body horror subject matter.

This isn’t to say the Clayface character couldn’t work in a PG-13 setting (the Matt Hagen arc on Batman: The Animated Series is a fan favorite), but this kind of material is arguably best-suited for the R rating. That DC Studios is taking this swing so early into its tenure is an encouraging indication of how committed Gunn and Peter Safran are to delivering a wide range of comic book adaptations under their banner. As a PG-13 blockbuster like Superman comes out to entertain audiences with an optimistic story, the R-rated Clayface can give older moviegoers a different kind of experience. Hopefully, Clayface will be successful critically and commercial, paving the way for possible sequels and/or other R-rated DC projects.