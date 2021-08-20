Jay Mewes Shares Video From Clerks III Set, Cancels Convention Appearance

✖

Various in-person events started making a comeback earlier this year, though the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus has seen some events cancelled or guests backing out of their obligations, but in the case of Jason Mewes and his scheduled appearance at Astronomicon, the actor wasn't able to attend due to conflicts with his shooting schedule for Clerks III. Understandably, this news came as a disappointment to attendees, but Mewes did share a special video from the set of the film to announce the change of plans, which included an appearance by Kevin Smith honoring his Silent Bob persona.

"Astronomicon, I'm sorry I'm not there, I was supposed to be there and I can't make it and I apologize, because we are here, you can see, Jay and Silent Bob are in the hi-zouse filming Clerks III," Mewes shared in the video. "That's right, so I'm very disappointed I'm not there and next year, hopefully I'll be there. Smiles on, ready for photos, hooting and hollering. Snooch to the nooch."

This morning we received word that @JayMewes can’t make it this weekend. Here’s a message straight from him to the fans of Astronomicon- we apologize for the inconvenience 🚀 pic.twitter.com/vjCGUEWepR — Astronomicon (@AstronomiconMI) August 20, 2021

The video itself didn't offer any insight into the upcoming sequel, though it was filmed in front of the famous Quick Stop, an important location not only for the Clerks series but other corners of Smith's "View Askewniverse."

This is only the latest tease of the project, as Smith shared an interview earlier this week detailing his hopes for the project.

“I love it so much, but the problem with Clerks II is it’s pure artifice to a large degree,” Smith expressed to Vanity Fair. “Clerks was based solely on reality. I woke up, I went to that store; crazy people came in; kids hung out outside and sold drugs; I had a friend who worked next door. All of it was very autobiographical. Clerks II is completely fabricated, right down to the fact that I never even worked in fast food.”

When filming officially kicked off, Smith shared in a statement, "There's a saying from the Tao that goes something like, 'To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.' Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all! And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we're shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it's time I return the favor."

