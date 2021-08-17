Kevin Smith's Clerks III First Look Released

✖

The cast of Clerks is back. Kevin Smith and Lionsgate announcing the sequel with Smith directing. Soon after, the film began production on Smith's birthday. Now Vanity Fair has a first look at the returning cast of characters from Clerks and Clerks II -- Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Becky (Rosario Dawson), and Randal (Jeff Anderson) -- back at the Quick Stop in Clerks III. The magazine also has an interview with Smith, who says that, after going in a different direction with Clerks II, Clerks III will be more in line with his vision from the original movie, including a least some of the movie appearing in black and white.

“I love it so much, but the problem with Clerks II is it’s pure artifice to a large degree,” Smith says. “Clerks was based solely on reality. I woke up, I went to that store; crazy people came in; kids hung out outside and sold drugs; I had a friend who worked next door. All of it was very autobiographical. Clerks II is completely fabricated, right down to the fact that I never even worked in fast food.”

Ready for another Quick Stop run? The original Clerks was a Gen X touchstone and an indie film breakthrough. In this first look at Clerks III, @ThatKevinSmith explains how he plans to reclaim that feeling. https://t.co/e9ClXfQpv2 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 17, 2021

In a previous statement, Smith said, "There's a saying from the Tao that goes something like 'To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.' Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all! And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we're shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it's time I return the favor."

Clerks III brings back the original Clerks, including Jeff Anderson as Randal Graves, Brian O'Halloran as Dante Hicks, Smith as Silent Bob, and Jay Mewes as Jay. Rosario Dawson is also back Becky Scott, introduced in Clerks II. Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto are producing.

What do you think of this first look at the returning cast of Clerks III? Are you excited to see the movie? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Clerks III is now filming.