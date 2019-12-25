Clifford The Big Red Dog Live-Action Movie First Look Leaks

Earlier this year some photos from the set of the upcoming live-action Clifford movie appeared online, presenting a scary looking world where the titular dog was more abstract, terrifying shape than giant man’s best friend. Now the first look at the complete film has leaked online offering a look at what the Big Red Dog will look like when the movie hits theaters….and it’s still pretty terrifying. Instead of the monstrous stand-in from the set, the big red dog’s head is sticking out of an open door in what almost looks like a scene from Jurassic Park.

Take a look for yourself below! Emily Elizabeth from the books the film is based on needs to watch her back lest she end up like one of the T-Rex’s meals on Isla Nublar. Sound off with your thoughts on the new Clifford and whether he appears to be friend or foe in the comments.

Hmmmm… not terrified at all lol #Clifford Movie pic.twitter.com/nMahAdhkLH — Cris Parker (@3CFilmReview) December 25, 2019

Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford the Big Red will draw inspiration from the Norman Bridwell books of the same name which follow a giant dog and his owner Emily Elizabeth. The movie will see Emily (Big Little Lies’ Darby Camp) struggling to fit in both at home and at school. That all chances when she finds a small red puppy who she believes is destined to become her best friend. What she doesn’t see coming, however, is Clifford’s massive growth spurt, taking the little red pup and turning him into an enormous canine. The sudden change attracts the attention of a genetics company, forcing Emily and her Uncle Casey (Good Omens‘ Jack Whitehall) to go on the run with Clifford through New York City.

The film, which has a screenplay written by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Annie Mumolo & Stan Chervin, shot on location over the summer. Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese are producing.

Clifford’s upcoming movie is just the latest offering set to bring the classic character to life for a new audience. Amazon Prime and PBS Kids are also developing a new television series based on the property.

“There is something enduring in Clifford’s gentle, loyal spirit that touches fans even after they become adults,” series executive producer Iole Lucchese, said in a statement last year. “We see it in tributes on social media and in fan art, and of course, in every parent who grew up with Clifford and now shares their love of him with their preschoolers.”