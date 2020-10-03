Clint Eastwood to Direct and Star in Cry Macho for Warner Bros.

✖

Clint Eastwood has found his next project. According to Deadline, Eastwood will produce, direct and star in adventure drama film Cry Macho for Warner Bros. Per the report, it's unclear when the film is going to enter production and an expected release date has not been given, but Eastwood is reportedly already scouting locations for the film's shoot. The report also notes that Cry Macho has not been formally greenlit.

The film will be based on the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. Nash also penned the script along with Nick Schenk. The story follows a onetime rodeo star and washed up horse trainer -- who will be played by Eastwood -- who schemes to make $50,000 by snatching a streetwise Mexican boy from his mother in Mexico City and delivering him to his father, and the trainer's ex-boss, in Texas" (via Vulture). During the journey back to Texas, the horseman may find a sense of redemption as he teaches the boy in his care about what it means to be a good man. Al Ruddy and Jessica Meier are producing along with Tim Moore and Eastwood with his Malpaso production company.

Cry Macho is a film that's been in development for some time. According to Variety, the project was first unveiled at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival where it was reported that Arnold Schwarzenegger was attached to star with Al Ruddy producing and Brad Furman directing, though that version never materialized. Eastwood had also previously expressed interest and had intended to star and direct but had opted instead to star in 1988's The Dead Pool.

Whenever Cry Macho does begin to take shape, it's expected that the film could go from production to audiences fairly quickly. Eastwood is known for his ability to complete quick film shoots. Eastwood's most recent work includes 2019's Richard Jewell, which told the story of the real-life security guard who was listed as a possible suspect in the 1996 Olympic Park bombing during that year's Atlanta Olympics, and 2018's thriller The Mule, both of which he produced and directed. Eastwood also starred in The Mule. Over his career, Eastwood has won four Academy Awards for directing and producing and has received seven other nominations, including nods for Best Actor in Million Dollar Baby (for which he also won Best Director) and Unforgiven.

