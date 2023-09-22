Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3 Planned Title Revealed

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3's planned title has been revealed. Fans want Phil Lord and Chris Miller to complete their trilogy and asked about it on social media. Lord told one inquisitive fan that a planned title for the sequel was "Planet of the Grapes." The Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs movies have always had that air of playfulness to them. So, the proposed title would allow things to go in a number of zany directions. Lord and Miller were hard at work on a number of projects recently. Fans are probably going to have to wait a second before they get the next installment in their favorite series. But, now they at least know the creative team has been thinking about it.

The last time people saw the franchise in a capacity was when Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs got its own TV show on Cartoon Network in the United States and other territories. That was all the way back in 2017. So, it's been quite a minute since seeing something new from the Sony Animation Studios series. Lord and Miller currently have their hands full with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. After the cliffhanger ending to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, you would have to believe they've had to direct a ton of energy towards the end of Miles Morales' animated trilogy. But, maybe there's hope for Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3.

There was a script! The title was PLANET OF THE GRAPES — Phil Lord (@philiplord) September 22, 2023

Setting Up Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3

When it comes to Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 3, directors Cody Cameron and Kris Pearn thought there was enough set up in the last entry for more stories. ComicBook.com's Russ Burlingame spoke to them about the future around the release of the last film. Both filmmakers felt like there were loose threads there for exploration if the studio wanted to pursue those stories at a later date.

"I don't know that will happen, we're going to have to see what it does on September 27th," Cameron told us back in 2013. "I definitely think we've set up enough character, basically enough stuff in the second film that we can branch off and do multiple stories for a third film – but you know it's kind of hard to think about that right now."

Pearn would add, "To be honest with you I think we kind of went at it the same way we did the first one where you kind of tell that story and get it to the end and heh, now we get to sleep."

Making A New World With Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The richness of the setting with Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs cannot be overstated. It's been years since that last feature. But, you still have fans asking for another helping on a random Friday. (And the creative team still has the love for the project to respond!) So, the world clearly had enough pull to inspire that animated series back in 2017. Check out what the directors had to say about more Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs down below!

"So we had a good group of people that were really invested in the franchise, invested in the characters and they wanted to get in another movie – so it got fun, rather than scary rather quick," Pearn said. "To some extent ignorance is bliss when you're telling jokes we kind of just have to be open to being dumb and silly and not over-question what we're doing and just let it feel natural."

"We try to get everybody else on our team to feel that way too, the animators and the actors just to have that kind of ability to be on plot but loose enough that we're not letting ideas get past us," he added. "Where we're welcoming ideas and we're trying to make everyone feel as they're part of the process. And you kind of focus on that job as opposed to thinking about what's going to happen when that thing comes out to the theaters."

