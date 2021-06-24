Clone High Revival Gets a Major Update From Chris Miller and Phil Lord

✖

Chris Miller, one-half of the writing and producing duo behind animated hits like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie, took to Twitter today to announce that another of his long-awaited projects was going to have its first table read. Clone High, an animated series centered on a high school for the clones of famous historical figures, is coming back faster than most fans probably expected. No word on what characters of cast members will be joining stalwarts like Abraham Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), and Cleopatra (Christa Miller) this time around, but it seems as though we are now at the point in the process where we will find out more soon.

The series became an almost-instant cult classic after it was cancelled, leading to years of speculation about whether or not a follow-up would come. The new script, titled "Let's Try This Again," is marked as season 2, episode 1, suggesting that it might pick up from where the previous incarnation left off.

About to do a table read. pic.twitter.com/cFD88xT4ah — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 23, 2021

Clone High was a short-lived animated series that ran in 2002 and 2003 on MTV, created by Miller, his frequent collaborator Phil Lord, and Scrubs and Spin City creator Bill Lawrence. The series centered on a high school populated by the clones of famous historical figures, including Abraham Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Mahatma Gandhi, John F. Kennedy, and Cleopatra.

A bit like the Bill and Ted movies but with a more surreal spin, Clone High has lived on as a cult favorite, and during a recent episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends, Lawrence told hosts Zach Braff and Donald Faison that he would love to figure out a way to revisit the concept now that he, Lord, and Miller are so much more experienced and influential than they were at the time of its creation.

In July of 2020, news broke that MTV was exploring the idea of a revival. By February, a return was official -- but it had moved from MTV to HBO Max.

"A modern refresh of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence hit series set at a high school for clones of historical figures," HBO Max announced in a press release on Wednesday. "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller return as executive producers and writers. Bill Lawrence is also returning as executive producer with Erica Rivinoja, (South Park, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) who wrote on the original Clone High, returning as showrunner. Clone High is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios."