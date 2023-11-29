Clue Hits 4K Blu-ray With a Collector's Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The 1985 film Clue starring Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Eileen Brennan, Michael McKean, and Colleen Camp has finally arrived on 4K UHD Blu-ray. Being a cult comedy classic, this film is going to be a Day 1 purchase for die hard fans, and they'll be rewarded with some new special features in addition to the 4K upgrade. Sadly, the news comes on the same day that Victor J. Kemper, the award-winning cinematographer on the film, passed, so you'll also be able to celebrate his work in the format that it deserves.

Pre-orders for the Clue 4K UHD Collector's Edition are available here on Amazon and here at Walmart now. A breakdown of the special features can be found below.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE (2023)

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATIO OF THE FILM

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

3 Different Surprise Endings

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

NEW "The Perfect Motive: Directing Clue" – An Interview With Writer/Director Jonathan Lynn

Original Trailer

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Synopsis: "Was it Colonel Mustard in the study with the gun? Miss Scarlet in the billiard room with the rope? Or was it Wadsworth the butler? Meet all of the notorious suspects and discover all of their foul playthings. You'll love their dastardly doings as the bodies and the laughs pile up before your eyes. Here is the murderously funny movie based on the world-famous CLUE board game and brought to crackling life by an all-star cast including Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, Michael McKean, Colleen Camp, and more! And now you can see all three surprise endings!"

Is The Ryan Reynolds Clue Movie Still Happening?

A while back, it was announced that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is expected to star in will be a live-action film that's based on the hit game Clue. Previously, Clue was being written by the actor's frequent collaborators, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, but it was announced last August that the duo had stepped back from the film with a new writer coming aboard. According to Deadline, the film added Oren Uziel (The Lost City) to rework the script. Since the writer news broke, nothing new has been reported about the film.

James Bobin is attached to direct Clue for 20th Century Studios with Reynolds' Maximum Effort producing. Clue will likely be a modern take on the classic whodunnit game, with Reynolds leading the film. Jason Bateman is also attached to star.