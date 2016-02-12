Clue: Ryan Reynolds' Reboot Gets New Writer

Ryan Reynolds's has been on a bit of a streak with his last few films and it doesn't seem like he'll be slowing down. The actor recently starred in The Adam Project, Free Guy and even had a surprising cameo in Bullet Train. One of the next films that Reynolds is expected to star in will be a live-action film that's based off the hit game Clue. Clue was being written by the actors frequent collaborators Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, but the two have stepped back from the film with a new writer coming aboard. According to Deadline, the film has officially added Oren Uziel (The Lost City) to rework the script for Clue.

James Bobin is attached to direct Clue for 20th Century Studios with Reynolds' Maximum Effort producing. Clue will likely be a modern take on the classic whodunnit game, with Reynolds leading the film in hilarious fashion. This marks the second time that someone will take on a live-action adaptation of the classic game. The first Clue was released in 1985 with Jonathan Lynn at the helm. Clue starred, Tim Curry, Eileen Brennen, Christopher Lloyd, Michael Mckean, Martin Mull, Madeline Khan and Lesley Ann Warren.

Reynolds has a ton of films in some form of development, but the one that fans are the most excited about has to be Deadpool 3. While nothing is currently known about the plot of the third Deadpool movie, new details were expected to be revealed during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con but nothing was released. Reynolds revealed, in a recent interview with Forbes, that his Maximum Effort production company will co-produce Deadpool 3 with Marvel Studios. The actor has been a champion for Deadpool on the big screen for years. So it would make sense that his production company would partner with the studio on the sequel.

"I really had a crash course in the value of marketing and storytelling in this context through Deadpool," Reynolds said while speaking to the outlet. "Deadpool taught me that necessity is the mother of invention. Deadpool, the franchise, never had the kind of budgets and finances to work with that some of the larger comic book properties did. Two of the greatest adversaries to creativity is too much time and too much money. I learned the value of character over spectacle through Deadpool."

As it stands Deadpool 3 doesn't currently have a release date, but things seem to be moving pretty quickly behind the scenes. The film will likely maintain is R rating despite the characters rights moving from Fox to Disney.

What do you think about the news?