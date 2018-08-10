‘Cobra Kai’ Showrunner Says No Current Plans for ‘Harold & Kumar’ or ‘American Pie’ Sequels

Sorry, folks: writer/director Jon Hurwitz has no good news for you if you are still holding out hope for a Harold & Kumar or American Pie sequel.

Hurwitz, who wrote all three Harold & Kumar movies and directed the second and third, told a fan on Twitter, “I wish I had better news for you” when asked about a potential follow-up.

Similarly, the same Twitter Q&A yielded “no immediate plans” for a new American Pie film.

Hurwitz wrote and directed 2012’s American Reunion, which brought the characters from the original American Pie movies back together for a high school reunion. A fifth American Pie movie had been announced at one point, with Hurwitz attached, but has been in limbo for quite some time.

The American Pie franchise, which launched in 1999, is a series of teen sex comedies which centered around a small group of suburban teens. As passion for the movies diminished and the actors involved (Alyson Hannigan, Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Shannon Elizabeth, and others) became more in-demand, the franchise kind of petered out. After three theatrical releases starring the original cast, Universal made a series of four direct-to-DVD movies.

After 2003’s American Pie 3 from director Jesse Dylan, the studio churned out the direct-to-video movies between 2005 and 2009, centering on friends and family members of the original cast but starring very few returning actors. American Reunion brought the franchise to a close in 2012 by restoring its theatrical luster as well as reuniting members of the original cast.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle was a surprise hit in 2004. It centered on a pair of college students — Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn), who got the munchies one night and ended up on an improbably chaotic and hilarious adventure in an attempt to get to a White Castle restaurant. The film is widely credited with helping to revitalize Neil Patrick Harris’s career, as he played a drug-fueled and womanizing parody of himself. A year later, he would take on the alcoholic, womanizing role of Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother and play it for a decade.

Two sequels came out — 2008’s Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay and 2011’s A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas. In the time since Harold and Kumar made her first appearances, Penn has starred in Superman Returns and House, plus served the Obama White House. Cho currently plays Sulu in the J.J. Abrams-produced Star Trek movies.

Earlier this year, Cho said that he would be game for a Harold & Kumar sequel.

“I don’t know whether there will be a Harold and Kumar 4,” Cho said. “It sounds crazy that – well, no, I think that as I was saying ‘four.’ It sounded so ridiculous because the idea of sequels…extending beyond three is very new, that it’s crazy to think that there’d be a fourth Harold and Kumar, but I would I would love to do one. So, if you have a few million bucks, I’ll go make one.”

Seems as though nobody has taken him up on it, just yet.

For his part, Hurwitz is focused on developing a second season of his massively-successful YouTube series Cobra Kai.