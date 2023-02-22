Cocaine Bear: Alden Ehrenreich and Elizabeth Banks Describe Working With Ray Liotta: "He Loved It"

Cocaine Bear is hitting theaters this weekend, and movie fans are hoping the film lives up to its bonkers title. While the movie looks like a raucous good time, there is one bittersweet fact about its release. The film marks one of the last performances by Ray Liotta, the beloved actor known best for starring in Goodfellas. Sadly, Liotta passed away last year at age 67. Now that Cocaine Bear is almost here, the folks involved with the film are opening up about working with Liotta on one of his last projects. Director Elizabeth Banks recently spoke with ET and revealed Liotta never got to see the full film.

"He never saw the final movie, but he did see all of his scenes," Banks shared. "And he saw the bear, which is the most important thing, because the poor guy like everyone had to act with, you know, a guy in a black suit and a stuntman and just sort of hope that it looks cool." She added, "He came in for ADR eight days before he passed away, actually, and he loved it. He was so happy. He was laughing ... It was just delightful."

She previously added in an interview with Variety, "He came to Ireland with the best attitude. He had a great time ... He came for ADR and saw the film, and was like, 'Oh, my God, the bear looks so good!'"

Alden Ehrenreich, who also stars in the movie, shared a similar story about Liotta when talking to Uproxx.

"He loved it," Ehrenreich said of Liotta. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity that I got to work with him, and especially now ... Liz had such a great set and he came and he really seemed to be having a ball being a part of this." He added, "I mean, he really was having, I think, a really good time. And so it was really nice to be able to work with him and see him have so much fun with it."

What Did Elizabeth Banks Post After Ray Liotta's Death?

"I had a special bond with Ray Liotta. We met on a little film, The Details and he blew me away," Banks wrote on Instagram after Liotta's passing. "I always admired his acting but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human. He was a charmer. We have been collaborating on Cocaine Bear these past few months. I just saw him, hugged him, heard about his summer travel plans. When any actor of Ray's caliber puts trust in you as a director, it's a gift. But Ray gave me so much more. I had been told in the past by Hollywood producers that men wouldn't follow me, that I couldn't direct action because of that. Ray's respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do fucking anything in this town. I am so grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life. May he Rest In Peace. My heart is with Karsten and Jacy today, his two favorite women."

Cocaine Bear hits theaters on February 24th.