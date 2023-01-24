Cocaine Bear TV Critics Spot Declares It The Greatest Movie of All Time

The wild new movie Cocaine Bear has released a new TV spot featuring some of the first critical reviews of the movie – which apparently one critic is declaring "the greatest movie of all time."

i’m a bear of the people pic.twitter.com/6wAgDsG4sJ — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) January 24, 2023

Cocaine Bear was inspired by the true 1985 story of a couple of drug smugglers who fouled up a run and ended up dumping a load of cocaine into the wilderness between Georgia and Tennessee. A black bear found the cocaine and ingested it all, eventually being found dead from a cocaine overdose. Actress/director/producer Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect) is taking that wild piece of Americana story and turning it into a full-on horror/comedy, which imagines what happened in those Georgia woods when that Cocaine Bear (aka "Pablo Escobear") when ballistic on that Columbian nose candy.

It should be obvious from the footage that Cocaine Bear isn't taking itself too seriously and is keeping its tongue firmly planted in its cheek. Even the critic reviews are obvious hyperbole – though they may genuinely be conveying to moviegoers that this movie is everything that the title promises. That is to say: a concept so crazy and over-the-top it could easily achieve that kitschy, 'so bad it's good' label that horror often likes to wear as a badge of honor.

Cocaine Bear will also feature a great lineup of actors chewing scenery in the best way. That list includes Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Margo Martindale (Justified, The Watcher) and one of the final screen performances of the late (and great) Ray Liotta. 21 Jump Street and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse duo Christopher Miller and Phil Lord producing through their Lord Miller Productions venture, with Elizabeth Banks co-producing along with directing.

The titular Bear was created by a combination of WETA digital effects and motion capture provided by an actor (Allan Henry) trained by Andy Serkis. "He knew really well how to walk as a quadruped using prosthetics," Elizabeth Banks previously explained. "It's a whole skill set. There are few performers in the world who really specialize in this." Banks joked, "Cokey outmatches The Revenant bear every time out."

Synopsis: After ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine, an American black bear goes on a murderous rampage in a small Georgia town where a group of locals and tourists must join forces to survive the attack.

Fans are already betting on Oscars recognition for this achievement. Cocaine Bear has a release date of February 24th.