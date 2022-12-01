Cocaine Bear Oscar Sweep Predicted by Fans

By Adam Barnhardt

Cocaine Bear isn't due out in theaters for another couple months and it's already taking the internet by storm. Wednesday, Universal released the first teaser for the survival thriller—one that features a bear high on cocaine—which promptly lit the internet ablaze. So much so, in fact, much of social media immediately started to lobby the Academy Awards to preemptively award an Oscar to the flick.

Based on a true story, Cocaine Bear straddles the line of crime thriller and survival horror as drug smugglers race the law in finding their cache of cocaine in the woods. That is, of course, until a bear comes along and eats millions of dollars worth of the narcotic, choosing to stalk the woods and hunt people down.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), and newcomer Scott Seiss.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Slap

prevnext

For Your Consideration

prevnext

Sweeps

prevnext

Peak

prevnext

Early Favorites

prevnext

Cinema is Back

prevnext

Guaranteed

*****

0comments

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce.

Cocaine Bear lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.

prev
Start the Conversation

of