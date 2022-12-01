Cocaine Bear Oscar Sweep Predicted by Fans

Cocaine Bear isn't due out in theaters for another couple months and it's already taking the internet by storm. Wednesday, Universal released the first teaser for the survival thriller—one that features a bear high on cocaine—which promptly lit the internet ablaze. So much so, in fact, much of social media immediately started to lobby the Academy Awards to preemptively award an Oscar to the flick.

Based on a true story, Cocaine Bear straddles the line of crime thriller and survival horror as drug smugglers race the law in finding their cache of cocaine in the woods. That is, of course, until a bear comes along and eats millions of dollars worth of the narcotic, choosing to stalk the woods and hunt people down.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), and newcomer Scott Seiss.

