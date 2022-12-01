Cocaine Bear Oscar Sweep Predicted by Fans
Cocaine Bear isn't due out in theaters for another couple months and it's already taking the internet by storm. Wednesday, Universal released the first teaser for the survival thriller—one that features a bear high on cocaine—which promptly lit the internet ablaze. So much so, in fact, much of social media immediately started to lobby the Academy Awards to preemptively award an Oscar to the flick.
Based on a true story, Cocaine Bear straddles the line of crime thriller and survival horror as drug smugglers race the law in finding their cache of cocaine in the woods. That is, of course, until a bear comes along and eats millions of dollars worth of the narcotic, choosing to stalk the woods and hunt people down.
Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Kahyun Kim (American Gods), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), and newcomer Scott Seiss.
Me if cocaine bear doesn't sweep the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/AgINgpxieL— Optimistic Red Wings Fan (@AR_OSF) November 30, 2022
If @UniversalPics is smart they will move Cocaine Bear to November next year and have a 'For your consideration' campaign. #movies #CocaineBear #Oscars #CocaineBearForBestPicturehttps://t.co/Rl8ljgtHxF— Tyler Keen (@tylerkeen) December 1, 2022
Is Cocaine Bear sweeping the Oscar’s next year? People are talking— Kerwin (@Kerdaddy) December 1, 2022
Peak cinema. This is going to be the greatest film of our generations, as well as generations of the past and future. We must all bow down to our lord and savior Cocaine Bear. It’ll make 1 Cocillion dollars at the box office! Greatest film ever made it should win all the Oscars! https://t.co/zXQ41IOm8R— MCR Killjoy (@dawn_aquila) December 1, 2022
Between M3GAN in January and Cocaine Bear in February, 2023 Oscar competition is starting off with a bang.— Nelson Cruz (@ncpix2009) December 1, 2022
Real cinema is coming back, Cocaine Bear bout to be the greatest movie of all time. This film is about to clean sweep the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/xgExkssnab— KP (@Kapa336276) December 1, 2022
Cocaine Bear will win an Oscar.— Doctor Zeus (@The_Snyderverse) December 1, 2022
Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) will executive produce.
Cocaine Bear lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.